Baldur’s Gate 3 released with plenty of bugs, but to their credit Larian have been releasing plenty of patches in the weeks since its launch. The most recent, hotfix #5, is live now – and it resolves several game-breaking bugs, a particular romance blocker, improves performance in multiplayer, and much more.

“Minthara lovers, your ship has come in. This hotfix takes care of a bug that blocked access to some of Minthara’s lines of dialogue, including some hot takes from your companions about your decision to date the ruthless Oath of Vengeance Paladin,” says the patch notes post over on Steam.

This means that your relationship with Minthara can now progress correctly into Act 3, whether as a romantic partner or just in such a way that you learn more about their backstory. Likewise, other characters in your party will now correctly comment on your relationship Minthara as it continues.

Other “blockers” now resolved include: not being able to talk to NPCs because the game thought you were still in a previous dialogue; a crash that would occur when faraway characters got close; and a crash that would happen when a guard created a summon and you fled without killing it.

Hit the full patch notes, linked above, for details of the multiplayer performance fixes – plus further UI improvements, gameplay tweaks, and nipple covers for a certain character “when the nudity filter is enabled.”

Baldur’s Gate 3’s second major update – as distinct from a hotfix – was released just last week, and among many fixes also expanded the epilogue for the character Karlach.