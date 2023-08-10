Just be sure to read the instructions whenever you use one of these powers. For instance, you can use Cure Wounds so long as you have the spell slots, but Second Wind is only usable once per short rest (more on that later). Also, pay attention to whether the spell says it’s a normal action or a bonus action as that may determine how you can (or should) use that spell. For instance, you can use one action to heal a party member in dire need of health and a bonus action on another character who needs a bit less health.

While skills and abilities are excellent sources of healing, your go-to source of curatives during combat will likely be items (primarily healing potions). You can buy these at plenty of NPCs or craft them yourself. Just click on the item icon, and your character will chug it down for a quick bit of health. And since using a potion counts as a bonus action, you can save your main action for something else (such as swinging an axe at a nearby enemy).

Interestingly, healing potions (and all potions in general) can serve double duty as healing grenades if you chuck them at your allies. You can only do this by opening a character’s inventory, right-clicking on the potion, and selecting “Throw” from the drop-down menu. Anyone hit by the splash is healed, and the more tightly packed party members are, the more will be hit. Alternatively, you can set a potion down on the ground and attack it for an even bigger curative splash (the potion’s splash will be bigger, but it won’t heal more damage). Some spells and food items can also be used to cure characters, but they don’t quite have the impact of a lobbed potion. Furthermore, if a character dies during combat, you can revive them by using a Scroll of Revivify on their corpse

On a side note, healing in this game sometimes means more than just increasing someone’s current HP. Baldur’s Gate 3 has plenty of status effects to worry about, including damage over time conditions such as Burned and Poisoned. If you need to get rid of these hobbling problems ASAP, search the tooltips of your appropriate spells, abilities, and items, and use them accordingly.

Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Heal Outside of Combat

Once a battle is concluded, you will probably need to patch up a character or two. Like in combat, spells, skills, and potions work wonders. In fact, if you dispatched a group of bandits, some of them might have some extra healing potions on them. Just use these as you would in combat. If, however, you don’t want to waste these resources, Baldur’s Gate 3 provides a few extra options.

Resting can close up some wounds using the power of game logic. Select the Rest icon on the far right of the UI, which will bring up the Rest Menu. You can choose to Short Rest, Long Rest, or visit your campsite. You can Short Rest twice a day (technically three if a Bard uses Song of Rest) and doing so will heal characters for about half of their health.