In this week’s episode of The Game Informer Show, returning guest Kenneth Shepard (Kotaku, Normandy FM) joins us to discuss why Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the best RPGs of 2023, despite the fact we’re still working our way through the massive game. Additionally, Marcus clues the crew in on his time spent solving puzzles in Viewfinder and his preview impressions of Palia, an MMO-like life sim currently in closed beta.

Follow us on social media: Alex Van Aken (@itsVanAken), Marcus Stewart (@MarcusStewart7), Charles Harte (@Chuckduck365), Kenneth Shepard (@ShepardCDR)

Jump to the timestamps to get to a particular point of discussion:

00:00:00 – Intro

00:01:39 – Talent Show Update

00:06:36 – Kenneth Shepard Re-Introduction

00:12:55 – Baldur’s Gate III

00:58:32 – Palia

01:11:47 – Viewfinder

01:16:09 – Housekeeping