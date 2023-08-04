If you thought you’d seen the last Mindflayer Parasite during the grisly cutscene at the beginning of Baldur’s Gate 3 , think again. You’re going to need to collect these miniature monstrosities to grow your illithid powers. Why settle for just one brain maggot when you can have several partying in your orbital cavity?

Baldur’s Gate 3 can be a little overwhelming. This is especially true if it’s your first Larian RPG, but these Baldur’s Gate 3 tips should help set you on the right path. If you think you’re ready to learn about another system, here’s how to claim your illithid powers, and every Baldur’s Gate 3 Mindflayer Parasite location we’ve found so far.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Mindflayer Parasite locations

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Mindflayer Parasites can be found all over the Forgotten Realms. Some can be found laying around while others you’ll need to kill for, and loot from the corpse afterwards. It’s unclear how many parasites there are in total but here are the ones we’ve found so far:

You’ll find one to the north of the Risen Road by defeating Gnoll Warlord Flind .

. Three from each of the goblin leaders at the Goblin Camp .

. One is in Halsin’s Study in the Emerald Grove .

. One in the infirmary of the Githyanki Creche in the mountain pass area.

How to unlock Illithid Powers

You’ll gain access to your illithid powers once you find your first Mindflayer Parasite and consume it. When and where this happens will depend on the order in which you do things in the first area. The three goblin leaders for example, each drop a Mindflayer Parasite, so you’ll have to weigh up the choice to save the Emerald Grove or not.

Either way, once you’ve acquired your first parasite, a cutscene will play and you’ll be introduced to a new skill tree which can be accessed by pressing B or using the button to the left of the minimap. Each Mindflayer Parasite you pick up will allow you to unlock one of the illithid powers. You can choose one of five options to start, then you’ll gain access to adjacent ones as you unlock more. (Image credit: Larian Studios)

There are 16 powers that you can see straight away, with another 10 that have locks on them. Presumably, these will come into play once you pick up more parasites.

Here are the 16 illithid powers that are visible:

Illithid Persuasion: Use your connection to the parasite to force Cultists of the Absolute to obey you.

Use your connection to the parasite to force Cultists of the Absolute to obey you. Transfuse Health: Sacrifice half your remaining hit points to heal a target for the same amount.

Sacrifice half your remaining hit points to heal a target for the same amount. Psionic Overload: Your attacks deal additional Psychic damage but you take Psychic damage every turn.

Your attacks deal additional Psychic damage but you take Psychic damage every turn. Favorable Beginnings: The first Attack Roll or Ability Check you make against any target gains a bonus equal to your Proficiency Bonus.

The first Attack Roll or Ability Check you make against any target gains a bonus equal to your Proficiency Bonus. Force Tunnel: Charge forward, pushing all objects and creatures in your path 4m away from you.

Charge forward, pushing all objects and creatures in your path 4m away from you. Concentrated Blast: You must be concentrating on another spell to cast this. If the target was concentrating, you deal as much of the damage as was dealt to it.

You must be concentrating on another spell to cast this. If the target was concentrating, you deal as much of the damage as was dealt to it. Perilous Stakes: Invest a creature with power that heals it when it attacks, but also makes it vulnerable to all damage.

Invest a creature with power that heals it when it attacks, but also makes it vulnerable to all damage. Stage Fright: Your targets have disadvantage on Attack Rolls and take Psychic damage each time they miss.

Your targets have disadvantage on Attack Rolls and take Psychic damage each time they miss. Ability Drain: Once per turn when you make an Attack Roll, the attack reduces the target’s corresponding ability by one. The ability that is reduced is the same one used to make the Attack Roll.

Once per turn when you make an Attack Roll, the attack reduces the target’s corresponding ability by one. The ability that is reduced is the same one used to make the Attack Roll. Luck of the Far Realms: When you make a successful Attack Roll, you change that hit into a Critical Hit.

When you make a successful Attack Roll, you change that hit into a Critical Hit. Charm: Channel the dark allure of the tadpole to charm an enemy that attacks you, preventing them from attacking you until their next turn.

Channel the dark allure of the tadpole to charm an enemy that attacks you, preventing them from attacking you until their next turn. Displace: Creatures suffering falling damage because of your actions take an additional 1- 8 Psychic damage.

Creatures suffering falling damage because of your actions take an additional 1- 8 Psychic damage. Repulsor: 2-12 damage. Push anything and anyone back 6m.

2-12 damage. Push anything and anyone back 6m. Cull the Weak: When you bring a creature down to fewer hit points, it dies and all nearby creatures take 1-4 Psychic damage.

When you bring a creature down to fewer hit points, it dies and all nearby creatures take 1-4 Psychic damage. Pscionic Backlash: When an enemy within 9m casts a spell, you can use your reaction to inflict 1d4 Psychic damage to the caster per the spell’s level.

When an enemy within 9m casts a spell, you can use your reaction to inflict 1d4 Psychic damage to the caster per the spell’s level. Shield of Thralls: Conjure a volatile shield around yourself or an ally, granting the target 10 temporary hit points.

You can use the Zaith’isk in Creche Y’llek, under the Rosymorn Monastery in the Mountain Pass, if you talk to Ghustil Stornugoss in the Infirmary. You’ll have to roll a series of checks once in the machine, but if you’re successful in them all, you’ll get the Awakened character feature, which lets you use all of your Illithid Powers as a bonus action, though your parasite won’t be removed either way sadly.