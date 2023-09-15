Last week, we asked you share your original hero from Baldur’s Gate 3 using #PSshare #PSBlog. Here are this week’s heroic illithid highlights:

Tromnic102 shares Rhogar, their red Dragonborn.

PDoomedParadise shares Prodigy, their tiefling rogue thief.

erdturo shares their human character with their current crew: Shadowheart, Astarion, and Lae’zel.

JLunarTraveler shares a female elf with green skin and black marks around her eyes

Amianan_NiRaGuB shares Althea, their Druid character.

sirevanztheduke shares Willow, their Wood elf character.

Search #PSshare #PSBlog on Twitter or Instagram to see more entries to this week’s theme. Want to be featured in the next Share of the Week?

THEME: Baldur’s Gate 3 – Companions

SUBMIT BY: 11:59 PM PT on September 20, 2023

Next week the spotlight turns to Baldur’s Gate 3 companions. Share your favorite companion using #PSshare #PSBlog for a chance to be featured.