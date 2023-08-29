Larian Studios released its first major patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 last week, and it wants you to know it is working hard on Patch 2.

Michael Douse, the director of publishing at Larian Studios, told folks on Twitter that Patch 2 is going to be “chonky” and reiterated that it’s right around the corner. Larian said in another tweet that the patch features major performance improvements, many new tweaks and changes, something it mentioned last week when Patch One was released.

Baldur’s Gate 3 announcement trailer.

While we knew this already, confirmation that it’s in the oven is always nice. Especially for hungry fans.

Patch 2 will also begin the studio’s journey into incorporating feedback from players to Origin Character epilogues, among other major things.

Released on August 25, Patch One addressed 1,000 bugs, balancing, flow issues, plus much more. It also fixed visual issues, added some polishing, and added better kissing contact for short races, among other things.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is out now for PC and will be released for PS5 on September 6. It’s out later this year on Xbox Series X.