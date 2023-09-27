Baldur’s Gate 3 has been updated once again on PC, delivering improvements to help fix “several” crashes and save issues. The newest update brings Baldur’s Gate 3 up to version 4.1.1.3735951.
Specifically, this update fixes a save game issue related to traps and removes duplicated characters and items when taken across two separate cached levels. The update also fixes a crash that could trigger when listening in on some certain dialogue sequences in multiplayer. The full patch notes are below, as shared by Larian on Steam.
Whether or not this patch was also delivered across PlayStation and Mac is unknown. A previous patch for the game was much bigger, delivering new features like the ability to change appearance in a magic mirror.
Looking ahead, Larian said it has additional hotfixes in the works for issues reported by the community, including a problem related to shared items when dismissing companions.
Even further out, Larian has said it plans to launch Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox before the end of 2023. The Series S version will not support split-screen, however.
Baldur’s Gate 3 September 27 Patch Notes
CHANGES
- Fixed a crash that would occur when listening in on some dialogues during a multiplayer session.
- Fixed crashes caused by corrupted item stacks that could occur when unloading a level or moving to a new region.
- Fixed a savegame issue when loading into a new region while Withers’ Wardrobe was still loaded in an old region.
- Fixed a crash that would occur when loading savegames with potentially invalid items in the inventory.
- Fixed a savegame issue relating to traps.
- Removed duplicated characters and items caused by items being taken across two different cached levels.
- Fixed the preview for the text background option not changing height after you reduce the Dialogue Text Size.
