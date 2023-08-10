One of the reasons why Baldur’s Gate 3 is so damn popular – even to the point that it surprised its own makers – has to do with the freedom it offers players. You can unleash your ingenious/evil machinations at will, and the array of choices you could make and turns you could take are almost endless.

But this also means that the game has to keep track of your decisions, which gets you a nice big save file. If you consider all the things you can do in the game, some players have been breaking through existing file size limits.

That has the potential to cause a save corruption bug for some of those players, which is obviously a major problem. No more! Larian rolled out a new hotfix – version 2.1 – which removes the save file size limit. Now, your save file can be as big as you have storage space.

“As it turns out, many of you were doing so much in Baldur’s Gate 3 that some of your personal ‘story’ databases (where your choices and actions are stored) got too big,” Larian explained in the brief patch notes.



Another nice change in this hotfix is that re-enables cross-save support (as we approach the release of the PS5 version), which is done through the Larian Cloud.

In other Baldur’s Gate 3 news, Larian recently said that an expansion to the game is unlikely, in part because of Dungeons & Dragons’ levelling rules. In general, the studio wants its next game to be smaller and not take six years to make.

Right now, the focus remains on shipping the PlayStation 5 version, which is set for release Spetmber 6.