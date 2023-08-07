What would you say is more surprising, that Baldur’s Gate 3 has a voice actor dedicated to making all those sex noises, or that the man responsible wants you to think of that every time you do something naughty in the game?

Baludr’s Gate 3 can be a very horny game, developer Larian Studios even made a point to show off some of the… more unusual romance options in the game ahead of release. It worked out so well, in fact, that it boosted the game’s sales immediatly afterwards.

And, it turns out, all the sexy ‘ahhs’ and ‘ohhs’ were performed by a single person. Actor Alex Jordan wanted to make this fact known. Jordan posted a video of him on TikTok (via GamesRadar) recapping how he ended up in that “role”.

“[Larian] came to me and said ‘do you want to voice act in Baldur’s Gate 3?'” Jordan was emphatic, only to find out that the role is not what he expected.

“I said ‘of course I want to voice act in Baldur’s Gate 3. Who doesn’t want to voice act in Baldur’s Gate 3? But it’s a little bit close to release, isn’t it? What’s the role?’ They said ‘no, no, not a role. We’ve finished recording all that stuff, I’m afraid. No, what we need is sexy sounds.'”



Though a little reluctant, Jordan was a champ and took it on. So, what does that vital role actually entail? Well, apparently, a lot of sexy sounds and… hand kissing.

“And so I went into the studio, and it was very awkward,” he recalled. “I made sounds like ‘ungh’ and ‘ahhh’ and then I kissed my hand a whole lot.”

This is why Jordan has shared this fact, for the express purpose of making sure everyone who plays Baldur’s Gate 3 and comes across a sex scene to think of him.

“So, you think about that. You mull that over as you run around, you little horny perverts, with your little perverted roleplays, you randy bastards. You think of me.”

Jordan is, of course, known for a lot more in the video games and animation scene. More recently, he worked on Final Fantasy 16, Amnesia: The Bunker, Atomic Heart, and Warhammer 40K: Darktide.

Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to go from strength to strength. At launch, the game beat just about every other game on Steam, shooting to the top of the sales and concurrent player charts. Then, over the weekend, it broke those records again, and it’s now inches away from becoming Steam’s biggest release of 2023 (it’s currently the second-biggest, after Hogwarts Legacy).