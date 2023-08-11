Here’s a complete breakdown of the race choices in the game so far for those who are interested in the full data:

Speaking of classes, it seems that Paladins are the most popular class in Baldur’s Gate 3. In fact, they’re the most popular class in the game by a fairly respectable distance. That’s again quite surprising given that D&D data suggests that Paladins are not generally seen as the most popular choice in these kinds of role-playing games. Then again, Paladins are not only quite powerful in Baldur’s Gate 3 but allow players to explore some fascinating role-playing options (especially if they go the “Oathbreaker” route).

Interestingly, it seems that Clerics are by far the least popular class in the game at the moment. While that may seem odd given that Clerics and Paladins actually have quite a few things in common (at least early on), I think those similarities may have ultimately resulted in one class canceling the other out to some degree. Besides, one of the first companions you get in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a Cleric, so I imagine many players didn’t feel the need to roll one for themselves. Hey, at least Druids were spared from another last-place finish.

Also of note is the somewhat surprising revelation that Sorcerers and Warlocks seem to be much more popular than Wizards. Again, that could be attributed to the fact that you acquire a Wizard as a companion early on, or it could have something to do with the increasingly popular suggestion that Sorcerers have the potential to become more powerful than Wizards over the course of the game. Even still, I’m a little surprised that Sorcerers are this much more popular than Wizards given the fantasy genre name value of the latter class. As for Warlocks…well, I suspect that people just love playing as dark magic users in fantasy titles (as they should).

If you’re wondering how the rest of the classes in Baldur’s Gate 3 fare, here’s the full breakdown that Larian recently shared:

