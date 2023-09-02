Bali crackdown: Number of Australian tourists kicked out of island paradise is revealed
More than 200 tourists including 12 from Australia have been kicked out of Bali by authorities this year alone.
Officials have deported 213 travellers from 45 countries who have visited the holiday hotspot since January.
Law enforcement has been cracking down on tourists on things such as visa requirements, respecting culture and traditions, and travel documents.
Among tourists kicked out of the Indonesian country were a dozen Australians, 59 Russians, 14 Americans and 13 from the UK, the head of Indonesia’s Ministry of Law and Human Rights, Anggiat Napitupulu, told reporters.
Last year there were 188 tourists deported from Bali.
The crackdown comes after a hotline was set up, allowing people to dob on tourists who misbehave.
The hotline was part of a major taskforce which also enforces a tourist tax and lays out ‘dos and don’ts’ for visitors.
The list tells tourists to respect sacred places and sites and to not misbehave in public, litter or trade illegal goods.
Bali is also wanting to ban foreign tourists from travelling around the island on motorbikes, following a spate of injuries and deaths.
Indonesia is the second most popular tourist destination among Australian holiday-goers.
According to the latest data, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade handled 401 consular cases in Bali in the last financial year.
Aussie holiday-goers have been urged to use the Smart Traveller website as a guide when visiting Indonesia.
BALI’S DOS AND DON’TS LIST
DOS:
- Respect the sanctity of temples, pratimas (sacred statues), and religious symbols;
- Wholeheartedly respect the customs, traditions, arts, culture, and local wisdom of the Balinese people during ongoing ceremonial processions and rituals;
- Dress modestly, appropriately, and respectfully when visiting sacred areas, tourist attractions, public places, and engaging in activities in Bali;
- Behave politely in sacred areas, tourist areas, restaurants, shopping areas, roads, and other public places;
- Be accompanied by licensed tour guides (who understand the natural conditions, customs, traditions, and local wisdom of the Balinese people) when visiting tourist attractions;
- Exchange foreign currency at authorised money changers (both banks and non-banks) that are officially licensed and display the authorisation number and QR code logo from Bank Indonesia;
- Make payments using the Indonesian Standard QR code (QRIS);
- Conduct transactions using the Indonesian rupiah;
- Comply with the applicable traffic laws in Indonesia, including possessing a valid international or national driving license, obey traffic rules, dress modestly, wear a helmet, follow traffic signs, not exceed passenger capacity, and no driving under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs;
- Use four-wheeled transportation that is roadworthy and officially registered or two-wheeled transportation that is operated by a legal business entity or association for two-wheeler rentals;
- Stay in accommodations that possess the required permits according to applicable regulations;
- Adhere to all specific provisions/rules that apply to each tourist attraction and tourist activity.
DON’TS:
- Trespass sacred territories: Steer clear of utamaning mandala and madyaning mandala, holy and sanctified spots like puras and pelinggihs — unless you’re there for a Balinese traditional ceremony, during which you must wear the appropriate attire, and you’re not menstruating;
- Engage in behaviour that defiles sacred places, temples, idols, and religious symbols, such as climbing sacred structures and taking indecent or nude photos;
- Litter and pollute lakes, springs, rivers, seas, and public areas;
- Use single-use plastics like plastic bags, polystyrene (styrofoam), and plastic straws;
- Utter offensive words, behave disrespectfully, cause disturbances, and act aggressively towards government authorities, local communities, and fellow tourists, both directly and indirectly through social media, including spreading hate speech and hoaxes;
- Engage in work or business activities without proper documentation issued by the relevant authorities;
- Get involved in illegal activities, such as trading illegal goods, including endangered flora and fauna, cultural artefacts, and sacred objects, as well as illegal drugs.