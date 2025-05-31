BALI – Bali Governor I Wayan Koster has announced plans to ban the production of water bottles smaller than 1 litre, in an effort to address the island’s growing waste problem, which has been linked to several environmental disasters.

On May 29, Mr Koster summoned bottled water producers to a meeting in Denpasar to announce a new policy banning the production of water bottles smaller than 1 litre, which is set to take effect in January 2026.

