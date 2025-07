BALI – The Bali provincial administration plans to ban the production of small plastic packaging, or sachet, starting in 2026 as a response to suggestions from environmentalists after banning the production of under-1-liter bottled water.

“I support it fully. This has been through studies on the small-size sachets, whether it (the ban) will be decided in 2025 or 2026,” Bali Vice Governor I Nyoman Giri Prasta said in Denpasar on July 15, as quoted by detik.com.