



Worcestershire-based professional services firm Ballards has announced the expansion of its marketing and business development team.

The department’s headcount has doubled with the addition of experienced professionals aiming to bolster marketing strategies, enhance client relationships, and adapt to changing client needs.

By bolstering the team the company hopes to “improve its outreach, engage clients effectively, and provide tailored solutions”.

Steven Jones, business development partner, said: “Our decision to expand our Marketing and Business Development department is a clear reflection of our unyielding dedication to client success and our commitment to remaining competitive in an ever-changing industry landscape. This significant investment in top-tier talent significantly enhances our capacity to drive growth and perpetuate our tradition of delivering exceptional service.”

Matthew Clarke, marketing manager, added: “This expansion is an exciting step forward for us. We’re not just welcoming new team members; we’re embracing fresh perspectives and ideas. With a strengthened team, we aim to adapt and thrive in an evolving business landscape, effectively communicating our value to clients.

“Our goal is not only professional growth but also to ensure that every client feels the personal touch in our services. We’re excited about the opportunities this expansion brings and look forward to forging even stronger connections with our clients as we move forward together.”

Ballards specialises in accounting, taxation, and business advisory services.