Working Together on New Projects



Ana de Armas has spoken publicly about her connection with actor Tom Cruise. While dating rumors have followed them since February, de Armas recently focused on their professional work during a television interview.

Ana de Armas appeared on Good Morning America to promote her new film Ballerina. During the interview, she confirmed that she and Tom Cruise are working on several projects. She mentioned names like Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie, both of whom have previously worked with Cruise. De Armas said they were collaborating on more than one project.

Director Doug Liman directed Cruise in films like Edge of Tomorrow and American Made. McQuarrie, who writes and directs, is a frequent Cruise collaborator in the Mission: Impossible series. Deadline reported that Cruise and Liman are working together again on a new supernatural thriller called Deeper.

Also Read: Sweet Magnolias Season 5: When will filming begin? Here’s release window, production timeline and what to expect



Rumors About a Relationship



The dating rumors started in February after the two actors were seen dining in London’s Soho. At that time, sources claimed they were only discussing future work. A source told People they were just friends and met with their agents.

Live Events



However, a later report from Us Weekly claimed that Cruise has feelings for de Armas. According to the source, they have gone on some dates. The relationship is still in early stages and has remained private.

Public Appearances Together



Since February, Cruise and de Armas have been seen together several times. On March 14, they arrived in London by helicopter. Director Liman joined them shortly after. On April 30, they were seen during de Armas’ birthday.Most recently, the two were photographed leaving David Beckham’s birthday party on May 3. They left together in a car. Cruise was seen smiling, while de Armas avoided the cameras.

Also Read: Birthright Citizenship: Do countries around the world offer automatic citizenship to people born on their land? Here’s list of nations which do and the ones don’t



Praise for Cruise’s Work



In a past interview, de Armas spoke about Tom Cruise and his work ethic. She said she admired his dedication to doing his own stunts. She mentioned she was not at his level yet but respected his effort and commitment.

Cruise’s Relationship History



Tom Cruise has been married three times. He was married to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes. He has three children, including daughter Suri with Holmes.

FAQs

Are Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise dating?

Neither actor has confirmed a relationship, but sources claim they have gone on private dates while also working on multiple projects together.

What projects are Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise working on?

They are working on several films with directors Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie, including a supernatural thriller called Deeper.

