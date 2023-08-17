Ballerina‘s streaming release date is highly anticipated, and viewers wonder when they can start streaming the John Wick spin-off film.

Action movie fans are interested to see Ballerina as the film will serve as the second spin-off to the John Wick franchise after the 2023 Peacock series The Continental. Here’s when Ballerina could be coming out on streaming.

Ballerina currently has a theatrical release date of June 7, 2024. Accordingly, viewers can expect Ballerina to arrive on streaming platforms by December 2024.

The December 2024 streaming release date for Ballerina is because of Lionsgate’s recent pattern of releasing its theatrical films on streaming platforms five to six months after their exclusive run in theaters. For instance, John Wick 4 is set to release on Starz on September 26, 2023, six months after it arrived in theaters on March 24, 2023.

The story of Ballerina will take place between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4 and see ballerina-turned-assassin Rooney hunt down and take revenge on the murderers of her family.

Ballerina will be directed by Len Weisman, who is best known for his work on the Underworld franchise and the remake of Total Recall. Ballerina will star Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Gabriel Byrne. Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, and the late Lance Reddick reprise their roles of John Wick, Winston, and Charon from the John Wick films.

Is Ballerina coming out on streaming?

Ballerina will be available to watch via streaming on Starz after its theatrical release on June 7, 2024.

The reason that Ballerina will stream on Starz is because the streaming platform is owned by Lionsgate, who holds distribution rights to Ballerina.

Current Starz subscribers will be able to watch Ballerina when it drops on the platform. A Starz subscription costs $8.99 a month.

Ballerina’s official synopsis reads:

“A young female assassin seeks revenge against the people who killed her family.”

