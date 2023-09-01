This Banana Milkshake recipe includes sweet bananas and coconut milk for a rich and creamy consistency that everyone (especially kids) will love. Plus I add a bit of vanilla and cinnamon for an extra delicious drink that’s perfect for breakfast, as a snack, or even for a healthy dessert. This Banana Shake recipe is also vegan.

About This Banana Milkshake

Traditional Indian milkshakes are cold and creamy drinks that are made in a variety of tasty flavors. I love all sorts of milkshakes, from decadent Chocolate Shake to fresh and fruity Strawberry Milkshake or Mango Milkshake – just about any favorite ingredient can be turned into a shake!

However, it should be noted that unlike thick and frosty milkshakes made in the United States and other countries, Indian versions do not typically include ice cream. (Restaurants usually will note *with ice cream* on menus.)

Instead, our shakes tend to be have a medium consistency that is creamy but light. They are prepared with dairy milk or plant-based milks, depending on what other ingredients are being used.

For this banana milkshake recipe I always use either coconut milk or almond milk. According to ayurveda, bananas and dairy milk do not go well together. This combination can lead to indigestion and a sluggish stomach.

But when made with a plant-based milk this banana shake becomes a super healthy and nutritious drink. It is vegan, gluten-free, and perfect for those who are lactose intolerant.

You can even add a pinch of cardamom powder or cinnamon powder for extra gut health and delicious flavor.

Banana milkshakes are sweet enough that kids will love them, and they can be considered a dessert. Or enjoy a refreshing banana milkshake for a quick breakfast or snack that’s both light and filling.

Step-by-Step Guide

How to make Banana Milkshake

1. First peel and chop 3 medium sized bananas, roughly 2 cups. Add the chopped bananas in a mixer or blender jar.

Have overripe bananas? Add them in the blender to make a flavorful milkshake. Frozen bananas also make a creamy thick shake.

2. Then add 2 cups of lite coconut milk or thin coconut milk, preferably cold or chilled. I have used Homemade Coconut Milk with a very thin consistency.

3. Add a ½ teaspoon of vanilla extract, or 1 to 2 pinches of vanilla powder. This is optional, but the vanilla really does help to balance the sweetness of the banana and adds great flavor.

4. Add 2 to 3 tablespoons, or more or less to taste, of raw sugar or jaggery.

You can also use palm sugar, coconut sugar, honey or maple syrup instead of raw sugar, if you prefer. Or opt to omit the sweetener.

5. Blend until smooth. If you find the banana shake to be very thick, add a few splashes of water and blend again until you get the desired consistency.

6. Pour into 2 large or 3 small glasses.

Serving Suggestions

If you like you can sprinkle some ground cinnamon or ground green cardamom powder onto each banana milkshake. Serve right away while cold.

Banana discolors due to oxidation, so to get the best flavor and taste, drink the shake as soon as you make it. I would not recommend to refrigerate the banana shake even for a few hours.

Expert Tips

Milk: Although I prefer plant based milks like coconut milk or almond milk for this Banana Shake recipe, you can prepare a tasty milkshake with cashew milk, oats milk or even soy milk. Bananas: You can also use overripe bananas as well as frozen bananas for this milkshake recipe. Frozen ones will result in a creamier and thicker shake. When using overripe bananas, adjust the quantity of sugar depending on the sweetness of the bananas. Thicker milkshake: As is, this drink is quite smooth and creamy. To make a thicker milkshake similar to what you’d find in the U.S., simply add a handful of ice cubes while blending. You also can flash freeze the banana slices on a baking sheet for one hour before using or use a vegan vanilla ice cream. Sweetener: You can use any of these sweeteners in this recipe – raw sugar, jaggery, palm sugar, coconut sugar, maple syrup or agave syrup. You can also skip adding the sweetener, if you wish to. Flavorings: Both the vanilla extract/essence or powder and ground cinnamon are optional ingredients in this milkshake. You can choose not to add either.

FAQs

What other milks can be used to make this banana milkshake recipe? I like to add coconut milk for the tropical taste and rich consistency, but you can opt to make banana milkshake with almond milk or soy milk. For a non-vegan recipe feel free to add your preferred plant-based milk. Can this recipe be halved or doubled? Certainly you can prepare as much banana shake as you like. This recipe make approximately 2 to 3 servings. You can halve the ingredients for 1 or 2 generous servings, or double to make 4 to 6 glasses. Can this shake be made ahead? I recommend enjoying the banana milkshake shortly after preparing. It’s best when creamy and cold, and won’t keep well in the fridge.

More Milkshake Recipes To Try! Milkshake Recipes Chocolate Milkshake Recipe | Chocolate Shake Milkshake Recipes Vanilla Milkshake Recipe (Cafe Style) Milkshake Recipes Mango Shake (2 Ways) Milkshake Recipes Dry Fruits Milkshake

Please be sure to rate the recipe in the recipe card or leave a comment below if you have made it. For more vegetarian inspirations, Sign Up for my emails or follow me on Instagram, Youtube, Facebook, Pinterest or Twitter.

Banana Milkshake Recipe | Wholesome Banana Shake By Dassana Amit This banana milkshake recipe includes sweet bananas and coconut milk for a rich and creamy consistency that everyone (especially kids) will love. Plus we add a bit of vanilla and cinnamon for an extra delicious drink. Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 0 minutes mins Total Time 10 minutes mins Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark while making the recipe Making Banana Shake Peel the bananas and chop them.

Transfer the chopped bananas, vanilla and coconut milk into the blender.

Add raw sugar or your preferred choice of sweetener. You can choose to omit the sweetener.

Blend everything until smooth and creamy. If you find the banana shake to be too thick for your liking, add a few splashes of water and blend again.

Pour the milkshake in glasses and serve right away. Serving Suggestions If you like you can sprinkle some cinnamon or cardamom powder onto each banana milkshake. Top with some chopped nuts if you like. Serve right away while cold.

To get the best flavor and taste, drink the banana shake as soon as you make it as banana discolors due to oxidation. I would not suggest to refrigerate the banana shake even for a few hours. Feel free to add your preferred plant based milk. For a non-vegan shake, you can add dairy milk.

For overly sweet or overripe bananas, omit adding sugar if needed.

The sweeteners can be of your choice. Maple syrup, raw sugar, agave syrup, palm sugar, coconut sugar and jaggery are some options.

For the flavorings, you can choose to omit adding ground cinnamon powder and vanilla. Or add either one of them.

For a thicker creamy shake, frozen bananas work well. Nutrition Facts Banana Milkshake Recipe | Wholesome Banana Shake Amount Per Serving Calories 250 Calories from Fat 81 % Daily Value* Fat 9g14% Saturated Fat 9g56% Sodium 113mg5% Potassium 428mg12% Carbohydrates 40g13% Fiber 3g13% Sugar 22g24% Protein 1g2% Vitamin A 76IU2% Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) 1mg67% Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) 1mg59% Vitamin B3 (Niacin) 1mg5% Vitamin B6 1mg50% Vitamin C 10mg12% Vitamin E 1mg7% Vitamin K 1µg1% Calcium 8mg1% Vitamin B9 (Folate) 24µg6% Iron 1mg6% Magnesium 32mg8% Phosphorus 26mg3% Zinc 1mg7% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Like what you see? Stay up to date with new recipes and ideas.

This Banana Milkshake recipe from the archives was first published in May 2013. It has been updated and republished on September 2023.