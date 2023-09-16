Damian Lewis as Major Dick Winters

As an ensemble piece, Band of Brothers doesn’t have a “main character” per se. If it did, however, Major Richard “Dick” Winters (Damian Lewis) would undoubtedly be it. Dick features prominently in nearly every episode of the series as we track his rise through the military ranks on the ground in war-torn Europe. He also serves as the point of view character in four of the show’s 10 episodes. That level of prominence is fitting given the heroism of the real life Dick Winters. As recounted in interviews with actual WWII veterans that air throughout the miniseries, many attribute Winters’ grace under fire with getting them through the war safely.

Playing Winters is Damian Lewis, who would go on to become a major TV leading man. While best known for his starring roles as Nicholas Brody on Homeland and Bobby “Axe” Axelrod on Billions, Lewis has also earned acclaimed for playing Henry VIII in Wolf Hall and Steve McQueen in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He was married to fellow British actor Helen McCrory, who tragically died of cancer in 2021.

Ron Livingston as Captain Lewis Nixon

From the very first episode of Band of Brothers, Dick Winters’ right hand man is consistently Captain Lewis Nixon, played by Ron Livingston. Nixon is a capable soldier and leader of men who, as the war progresses, develops an unhealthy relationship with alcohol. Despite spending much of his time on the frontlines of combat, the real Lewis Nixon infamously never fired a shot throughout the war.

Ron Livingston should be a familiar face to most viewers through his prolific work on film and television. Best known for his starring role as the disillusioned office drone Peter in Office Space, Livingston has also popped up a diverse array of projects such as Sex and the City, Boardwalk Empire, A Million Little Things, and The Conjuring. Notably he recently played Henry Allen in The Flash.

David Schwimmer as Captain Herbert Sobel

As seen in Band of Brothers‘ first episode, Captain Herbert Sobel is a real piece of work. The concept of the “no-nonsense drill sergeant who toughens up his soldiers before the enemy can get to them” is a popular one in the American mythos and Sobel is the perfect archetype. While the men of Easy Company may object to his methods, it’s hard to argue he didn’t get them prepared for the horrors of war to come. Unfortunately, as the show depicts, the real life Sobel was far less effective in battle than he was on the training grounds.

Playing Sobel in Band of Brothers is Friends star David Schwimmer. And honestly, casting a guy who played a character everyone hates (go play with your dinosaur toys, Ross Gellar) to play a character who is also universally loathed is a pretty good bit. In recent years, Schwimmer has mostly done voice work in the Madagascar films and made the odd television appearance in things like 30 Rock, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and Will & Grace.