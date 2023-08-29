Bandman Kevo has decided to put Donald Trump’s face on his body forever, getting the disgraced former President’s mugshot tattooed on his leg.

The Chicago rapper showed off the new ink on Tuesday (August 29), while dissing the current U.S. President, Joe Biden, in the process.

“Make America Great Again or Sleepy Joe?” he asked his followers.

In addition to the mugshot, Trump’s infamous catch phrase is also included as part of the inked artwork. Check out the tattoo below.

Styles P recently expressed a similar sentiment about the country’s leadership. During an appearance on the Touré Show, the rapper explained he likes his racism served straight up, no chaser.

“I did prefer when Trump was in office over Biden and I can tell you clearly why. Black people paid more attention to what was going on,” began Styles P in a snippet of the chat shared via Instagram, before siding with Touré that more folks tuned in as they felt they were “in crisis” — a sentiment that resonates today.

“We were in crisis now but — I’d rather you have you tell me you don’t like me and know you don’t like me and you inform me than me have to guess it or you secretly don’t like me but you telling me you don’t like me. I think the government been doing that for ages.

“I’d rather deal with clear racism — just someone being who they are and letting you know where they come from.”

However, the rapper admitted he believed the “country sucked under both of them,” adding he doesn’t “support Trump in any way.”

As for Bandman Kevo, he recently bragged about apparently getting a huge discount on a “golden shower” in Colombia.

In June, the rapper took to his Instagram Stories to share the exciting news and said Colombia only charges $90 for a woman to pee on you, whereas in Miami he’d spend upwards of $500.

“I don’t know I think Miami… folks you going to be out of a Golden Shower, bitches might want about three bands or four. A bitch gonna want like five bands for a golden shower,” he said. “This the thing right? This in Miami. But right here in Colombia $90?”

He continued: “You might as well go do eight nine, drink about eight nine bottles of water real quick folks. She just on some funny shit like Man you capping man, man I pissed on a bitch while in Colombia, for $90.”