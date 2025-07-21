A routine training flight went horribly wrong when a Bangladesh Air Force jet crashed into a school in Dhaka, leading to many casualties. The F-7 BGI jet, which was made in China, hit Milestone School and College soon after taking off. The terrible accident has brought back worries around the world about how safe these old fighter jets are.

People are now questioning the safety of the Chinese-built planes because their designs are getting old and similar jets have crashed in many countries.

19 people were killed and more than 100 injured when the plane struck a school campus in the Uttara neighborhood of Dhaka.

Around 1:00 pm, the Chinese-built F-7 BGI was on a regular training mission when it crashed, striking Milestone School and College in the Uttara neighborhood of Dhaka. Flight Lieutenant Mohammed Toukir Islam, the pilot, was killed.

When it went down, the F-7 BGI jet was engaged in a normal training flight. Around 1 pm, it struck Milestone School and College. At the moment, a number of students were present on campus. There are still rescue efforts happening, as per a report.

The cause of the crash is being investigated, according to military officials and emergency personnel; however, witnesses claimed to have heard a loud noise emanating from the university grounds.

What happened during the crash in Dhaka?

Rescuers have retrieved 19 corpses from the school premises throughout the operation. The Health Ministry’s special assistant to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced that 72 individuals were admitted to the hospital with burns and other ailments.

Injured individuals, predominantly students, were receiving medical care at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka Medical College Hospital, and the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS). Eight of the injured individuals were in critical condition.

The military ministry announced that the F-7 BGI training aircraft departed at 1:06 PM and subsequently crashed onto the college campus. Firefighting personnel, ambulances, and military helicopters promptly responded to the incident.

A school teacher reported that security forces were placing corpses into body bags for transport to Dhaka’s combined military hospital. Numerous ambulances transported the injured to adjacent hospitals. The National Burn Institute in the capital is treating 18 individuals, primarily students, with many in serious condition.

The interim government has announced a one-day period of mourning on July 22, during which the national flag will be displayed at half-mast throughout Bangladesh and its diplomatic posts abroad, as quoted in a report by the First Post.

What is the F-7 BGI and why is it controversial?

The Chengdu family of Chinese aircraft includes the F-7 BGI. Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, owned by China, manufactures it. An updated version of China’s Chengdu F-7, the F-7 BGI aircraft is part of Bangladesh’s aging air force. The MiG-21 from the Soviet era is where it all began. It is frequently referred to as the “Grandpa fighter jet.”

The question of whether the ship was reverse-engineered by the Chinese or manufactured with assistance from Russia appears to be up for debate.

It was especially made with the Bangladesh Air Force’s (BAF) needs in mind. Many air forces, including the People’s Liberation Army Air Force, continue to utilize the Chengdu J-7 fighter aircraft, which was produced between 1965 and 2013, mostly as an interceptor aircraft.

The F-7 jet is still a workhorse in the Bangladesh Air Force despite being out of date by international standards. This is claimed because of its affordability and durability for light combat missions and pilot training.

China supplied Bangladesh with the final batch of these aircraft in 2013, shortly after which its production line was shut down.

Has the F-7 had problems in other countries too?

The F-7 BGI’s primary function in the Bangladesh Air Force is short-range aerial warfare and training, according to experts. But subsequent events, like a J-7 crash in Myanmar and another in Xiangyang, China, cast doubt on the caliber of Beijing’s defense hardware.

History of Chengdu J-7 crashes

Over the course of its lengthy service history, the Chengdu J-7, also referred to by its export designation, F-7, has seen numerous crashes in the various air forces that have used it. Many instances involving pilot mistake, technical issues, and engine failures have been documented throughout the years.

On June 10 of last month, a Myanmar AF Chengdu J-7 fighter plane crashed in Pale township, Safaing area, for unclear reasons. The People’s Liberation Army either shot down the aircraft or it experienced a technical issue.

A J-7 aircraft struck a residential structure in Xiangyang, a city in the Hubei Province of central China, earlier in 2022. However, the pilot of the downed aircraft landed close to the nearby airport after ejecting himself from the aircraft.

Many air forces around the world, including those in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran, Myanmar, Namibia, Nigeria, North Korea, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe, operate the F-7 BGI as an interceptor aircraft.

