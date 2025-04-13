Bangladesh has restored an “except Israel” inscription on passports, local media reported on Sunday, effectively barring its citizens from travelling to that country.

Israel is a flashpoint issue in Muslim-majority Bangladesh , which does not recognise it.

The phrase “valid for all countries except Israel,” which was printed on Bangladeshi passports for decades, was removed during the later years of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s tenure. She was ousted in August.

Nilima Afroze, a deputy secretary at the home ministry, told Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) news agency on Sunday that authorities had “issued a directive last week” to restore the inscription.

“The director general of the department of immigration and passport was asked to take necessary measures to implement this change,” local newspaper The Daily Star quoted Afroze as saying on Sunday.

In 2021, the words “except Israel” were removed from passports, although the then government under Hasina clarified that the country’s stance on Israel had not changed.