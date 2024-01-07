The Banished From the Hero’s Party Season 2 Episode 2 release date and time have been revealed. It will continue the story of Red, Rit, and their apothecary, while occasionally focusing on Ruti’s journey as a hero.

Here’s when the episode is coming out.

The Banished From the Hero’s Party Season 2 Episode 2 release date is Sunday, January 14, 2024.

The Banished From the Hero’s Party Season 2 Episode 2 release time is:

7:30 a.m. PT

10:30 a.m. ET

3:30 p.m. GMT

4:30 p.m. CET

Where to watch Banished From the Hero’s Party Season 2 Episode 2

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll.

To watch Episode 2, you can subscribe to Crunchyroll, which offers three plans to its viewers. The Fan Plan costs $7.99 monthly, the Mega Plan costs $9.99, and the Ultimate Fan Plan costs $14.99. All three plans come with a 14-day free trial at the start.

The full title of this anime is Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside. It is an adaptation of the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Zappon and illustrated by Yasumo. The project started as a web novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website. The plot follows Gideon Ragnason, a former member of the hero’s party and the brother of the hero herself. After his banishment from the said group, Gideon comes to a borderland town and opens an apothecary under the alias Red. Soon, Rit, a princess and fellow adventurer, arrives and joins his business venture.

The official synopsis for Banished From the Hero’s Party reads:

“After being betrayed by the Hero’s party, Red hopes to start anew by opening an apothecary in a small town. He wants to keep his past life secret, but it won’t be easy…especially when a beautiful adventurer from his past asks to move in.”