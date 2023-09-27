Dontnod and Focus Entertainment have announced Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will not be released this year.

According to Focus, with so many games releasing between now and the end of the year, the decision was made to move the game into 2024.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – Gameplay overview trailer

“Though finished and set for release, we want Red and Antea’s story to get the spotlight it deserves. As a result, with the team at Dontnod we made the decision to postpone its relese on consoles and PC to February 13, 2024.”

Announced in late 2022, in the narrative-driven action RPG, you play as two ghost hunters and lovers faced with choices that could have dramatic consequences for both the living and the dead.

Set in New Eden in 1695, the game stars Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith. They are Banishers, or ghost-hunters, who have vowed to protect the living from the threat of lingering ghosts and specters. Following a disastrous last mission, Antea is fatally wounded, becoming one of the spirits she loathes. Now, the couple is desperately searching for a remedy to Antea’s plight.



As Banishers, you will enter the lives of New Eden’s communities and solve haunting cases in a lore-rich world plagued with supernatural creatures and ancient secrets. You can use your wits or combine Antea’s spiritual powers and Red’s arsenal to defeat and banish those tormenting the living.

Decisions you make can dramatically impact your story and the fate of New Eden’s inhabitants – living or dead. Decisions made can possibly compromise your ghost-hunting vow for the sake of your lover, now a spirit.

You will play as both Antea and Red and battle supernatural forces with magic, weapons, and spiritual powers. Throughout the game, you will unlock new gear and abilities and uncover ancient secrets and hidden mysteries.