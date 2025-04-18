Millions of Americans rely on Social Security benefits for their monthly income. However, what happens if the money is not credited as expected? If you are among the Group 3 beneficiaries who were expecting a payment on April 16, 2025 and it has not arrived, here is a step-by-step guide on what you can do next.

However, if you have only recently applied for the benefits, you may have to wait a bit longer. According to the organisation, beneficiaries are provided a benefits letter within 10 business days of applying, which includes the projected start date for the benefits.

Check the Social Security payment schedule

Before raising any alarm over the missing payment, it is important to ascertain if it has been scheduled for a later date. The Social Security Administration, according to the News Nation report, follows a structured payment schedule based on the beneficiaries’ birth date.

As per the report, the schedule for SSA payments for May 2025 is:

People whose birthday is between the 1st and the 10th will be paid on Wednesday, May 14. Those born from the 11th to the 20th will be paid on Wednesday, May 21, while people with birthdays ranging from the 21st up to the 31st will be paid on Wednesday, May 28.

Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will also receive two payments this month, one on May 1 and another on May 30, according to the News Nation.

Confirm Social Security payment with bank

According to the reports, if your due date has elapsed, call your credit union or bank to inquire if the payment is pending or behind. Internal banking slowdowns can sometimes disrupt the pace of deposits. If the bank says that there is no payment pending, then get in touch with the Social Security Administration.

How to contact the SSA

Officials of the SSA, reportedly, can be either contacted at 800-772-1213 or you can visit your local SSA office. They can look over your case and offer updates or advice on actions to take.

If a payment is missing and proven to be owed, the SSA officials will reissue it.

What causes the delay?

According to reports, Social Security payments might be delayed for a variety of reasons. Some of the common reasons are if you change bank account or address or if you are a recent applicant.

Most individuals, who are new applicants, get their first payment in two weeks after approval, the reports stated.

Bank account or address changes also cause interruptions to the payments. It is crucial to inform the SSA ahead of the payment schedule if you have recently changed your bank account or moved.

Furthermore, benefits may be suspended temporarily for a variety of reasons. If you have exceeded the permissible income limit, or were imprisoned recently, your payments could be halted. Additionally, in case you fail to report major life events like marriage or divorce, these payments can be suspended.

Lastly, occasional technical or administrative issues with the SSA can also cause delays in the payment.

Sign up for My Social Security

Creating My Social Security account can be done on ssa.gov/myaccount. Using the portal will allow beneficiaries to view the status of their claims, review anticipated payment dates, change personal details, and review upcoming hearings and application statuses.

FAQs



Q: I applied for benefits recently. When will I get paid?

You’ll typically receive a letter within 10 business days after applying, with your benefits’ start date. Most receive payments within two weeks of approval.

Q: Can Social Security payments be reissued?

Yes. If your payment is confirmed as missing and due, SSA will issue a replacement.

