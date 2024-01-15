Oh I see. Dreaming of days off eh?

Last year brought many memorable moments (good and bad) and gave us a well-earned extra break, with King Charles III’s coronation ceremony which took place at Westminster Abbey in May.

That same month, people also had the joys of the spring bank holiday, which blossomed its way through the UK and gave many some extra time off.

And of course, we ended the year with another much-needed break as Christmas and Boxing Day came knocking on our door once more.

As for 2024, the UK is set to many major sporting events and music festivals including the Six Nations Army, London Marathon, Women’s FA Cup Final and Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Bank holiday dates coming up in 2024 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

When is the next bank holiday?

The next bank holiday will be on Good Friday which is Friday 29 March 2024.

It’s time to make the most of the bank holiday with your family and friends and visit some of your favourite spots.

Here’s a complete list of this year’s confirmed bank holiday dates in England and Wales:

Friday 29 March 2024

Monday 1 April 2024

Monday 6 May 2024

Monday 27 May 2024

Monday 26 August 2024

Wednesday 25 December 2024

Thursday 26 December 2024

Want to plan for next year? Here are some confirmed dates for 2025: