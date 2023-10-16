BoE’s Pill: More work needed to bring inflation to 2% The chief economist of the Bank of England is warning this morning that the BoE has more work to do to meet its inflation target. Huw Pill is speaking at an event organised by the thinktank OMFIF (the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum). And he begins by insisting that the BoE is committed to achieving its mandate to bring UK inflation to 2%. UK inflation was 6.7% in August (we get September’s reading on Wednesday), which Pill points out is still well above the Bank’s target. And although headline inflatiion has fallen from the 40-year highs seen last autumn, Pill hints that the Bank may take further action to bring it sustainably to 2%. He tells his audience: We still have some work to do, in order to get back to 2%. And we probably have some work to do, to ensure that when we get back to 2% we do so in a way that is sustainable through time. The fact headline inflation is now falling, is “certainly not sufficient” for us to be able to say that the job is done, Pill adds. Ahead of the @bankofengland‘s monetary policy committee meeting in November, chief economist Huw Pill will discuss the current economic situation and monetary policy implementation in the UK today at 09:30 BST. Watch live here: https://t.co/lHCVAklFWq — OMFIF (@OMFIF) October 16, 2023 Updated at 05.04 EDT

Pill: We’re focused on persistent component of inflation Huw Pill then explains that the Bank of England needs to see evidence that the persistent component of inflation is falling. This is the parts of inflation that will still be there in 18 months or two years, when the impact of the Bank’s interest rate increases have been fully felt, he says. He points out that the rise in natural gas prices drove up inflation, while recent falls have helped to bring the headline rate down again. Pill says the Bank has “done a lot” – raising interest rates by over five percentage points (from 0.1% in autumn 2021 to 5.25% at present). Q: So, are you preparing the markets and the public for possible tough action ahead? Pill says it depends what you mean by ‘tough action’. But he reiterates that the key issue is the ‘persistent’ component of inflation, which is associated with “domestic pricing decisions, domestic cost dynamics and domestic wage-setting behaviour”. [In other words – the extent to which firms raise prices, and workers achieve pay rises to protect the from inflation.] Pill says: Will that unwind on its own accord, as we’ve seen with the reversal of gas prices? History would tell you that’s less likely to reverse on its own accord, or if it does it will be a slower process.

European stocks in the red After a positive start, European stock markets have now turned south. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index is down 0.35%, with Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC both losing 0.5%. The FTSE 100 is now flat in London. Market sentiment remains under pressure, reports Pierre Veyret, technical analyst at ActivTrades, who adds: Risk aversion still seems to prevail as investors wait for further geopolitical developments in the Middle East, hoping the military conflict will not escalate further or directly involve other nations. Updated at 04.29 EDT

European government bond yields are rising this morning, as traders consider how long inflation will remain high. Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro area, has gained 4.5 basis points (bps) to 2.78%. Yields measure the rate of return on the bond, and rise when price fall. Over the weekend Joachim Nagel, the head of Germany’s Bundesbank, warned that the European Central Bank can’t declare that its fight against inflation is over just yet. Nagel, a member of the ECB’s governing council, said the ECB will make sure interest rates are “sufficiently high for sufficiently long,” adding: “The inflation beast has to be tamed.”

UK house prices rise at slowest post-summer rate since 2008 crash There are fresh signs today that the UK’s housing market is cooling, under the weight of high interest rates. Rightmove has reported that asking prices are rising by the weakest amount for this time of year since the 2008 financial crisis. The average new asking price rose by 0.5% in the month to 7 October to £368,231, its data shows. However, the price of houses being sold dropped by 0.8% in the 12 months to early October, with the number of agreed house sales down by 17%. Here’s the full story: Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, says, 14 consecutive rate increases from the Bank of England have taken their toll on mortgage appetite and house prices while sellers are less incentivised to list their properties online. The shortage of available housing supply and sky-high rental costs means that the number of buyer enquiries per listed property remains elevated at 8% above pre-covid levels.” Realisation dawns on sellers that this isn’t the mkt to be overly greedy – listing their properties at the lowest price inc (0.5%) in Oct 23 since 08, making the avg ASKING price £368,231. Leaving any unrealistic wiggle room thou could be at the detriment to a sale @rightmove pic.twitter.com/OPkl2o1EuU — Emma Fildes (@emmafildes) October 16, 2023

Polish stocks and zloty rally after exit poll Over in Poland, shares are rallying after an exit poll suggested a coalition of opposition parties could be heading to power after last weekend’s election. The poll suggested the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party had won the most votes, but that a combined opposition coalition led by former prime minister and European Council president Donald Tusk could form the next government. Tusk was quick to declare victory last night, claiming: “It’s the end of the evil times, it’s the end of the PiS rule, we made it,” Poland’s WIG 20 equity index jumped as much as 4.9%, before settling 2.6% higher. The zloty has also strengthened on the foreign exchange markets: Bartosz Sawicki, market analyst at Conotoxia fintech, explains why the markets like the sound of a Tusk win: Forming a pro-European government that would prioritize the rapid unlocking of funding for the National Recovery Plan worth €35bn would reduce the political risk premium. The weak growth of Poland’s main trading partners and the gradual recovery of consumption point to an inevitable shrinking of the current account surplus. An increased flow of EU funds would help the economy regain traction and cement a favourable balance of payments dynamics. A rapprochement with Brussels would be undeniable, but a potential presidential veto could hamper a breakthrough in reforming the judiciary system.

Larry Elliott The similarities between 1973 – the year of the Yom Kippur war – and 2023 are “not exact”, our economics editor Larry Elliott writes. He cautions, though, that “the idea that the world could again be on the brink of something nasty is inescapable”. Having spent last week in Marrakech with the International Monetary Fund, and top finance ministers and economists, Larry warns: It would be wrong to say that the IMF, the World Bank and the rich countries that dominate them are not worried. They are. The problem is they are not nearly worried enough. Here’s the full piece: Updated at 03.29 EDT

European stock markets have opened a little higher, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index rising 0.3% at the open. The FTSE 100 index has gained 21 points, or 0.3%, to 7621. Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, says investors are in a defensive mood: “As risk-off sentiment has been spreading, investors have been seeking more defensive positions amid fears of conflict escalating in the Middle East. The FTSE 100 looks set to benefit from higher energy prices with oil and gas prices dipping back but remaining at elevated levels, having jumped sharply over supply concerns. Investors are braced for volatility ahead amid fears that Hezbollah militants could attack Israel over its operations in Gaza as forces ready for invasion. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been on a whistle stop tour of countries around the Middle East, stressing that all leaders want to see the conflict contained, but there is clearly still concern about the risks of contagion. Although gold prices have dipped back a little, they remain a near month-long highs demonstrating the desire for safe haven assets. The Israeli Prime Minister’s vow to demolish Hamas is also helping keep the dollar strong, as investors desert riskier positions.

There are a few potential “pressure points” which the markets are sensitive to, reports Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com. He suggests three potential scenarios which would escalate the conflict and cause volatility in the markets: A potential ground invasion: volatility on Friday was set off by news that Israel is amassing troops on the border in preparation for a possible ground attack. There is uncertainty about whether this is a credible threat or if it represents posturing. On top of that, the scale and strategic intent of such an attack are unclear. Any attack would mark a significant escalation, which could prolong this major flare-up in tensions between Hamas and Israel.

The involvement of Iran : an unanswered question is still to what extent Iran supported and enabled the attack on Israel last weekend. The latest intelligence suggests that the Iranian regime was aware of an upcoming attack several months ago. However, there’s a lack of credible public information regarding whether Iran provided resources, participated in planning, or even directly participated in the attack, above and beyond their typical support for Hamas. If Iran is fingered, it raises the odds of more significant financial and trade sanctions; worse, it could spark military retaliation from Israel, which could embroil other actors.

Conflict on Israel’s Northern Border: Israel’s other adversaries may be emboldened by last week’s attack and look to take advantage of a weakened and distracted Israel. In particular, there have been reports of heightened activity around Israel’s border with Lebanon, with fears Hezbollah, in particular, could attempt to escalate its conflict with the country. Such an event would also raise the risk of broader regional hostility that draws in allies and adversaries on both sides. Updated at 03.08 EDT