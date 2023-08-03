Bank of England raises interest rates to 5.25% Newsflash: The Bank of England has raised UK interest rates to a new 15-year high. Its monetary policy committee have voted to increase Bank rate to 5.25%, up from 5%, the 14th increase in a row, adding to the pressure on borrowers such as mortgage-holders. The move shows the Bank continues to fight inflation, which dropped to 7.9% in June – four times over its target of 2%. The rise, which will bring more pain to borrowers, comes despite signs that the UK economy recovery is slowing. Updated at 07.05 EDT

Key events Deputy governor Ben Broadbent insists that real incomes are now rising (ie, pay is rising faster than inflation). The Bank estimates that in this calendar year, real labour income will be higher than last year, and the same is true for next year. [the latest official data, up to May, shows real wages falling, but Broadbent insists the picture is brighter right now]. Our economics editor, Larry Elliott, asks the Bank about its warning that policy will remain ‘restrictive’ to bring inflation down. Q: Are you saying ‘if it isn’t hurting, it isn’t working’? And will the amount of pain depend on the willingness of workers to take a real pay cut? The ‘if it isn’t hurting, it isn’t working’ line was populised by John Major (see this speech in 1995). Governor Andrew Bailey says he won’t use words like pain, reiterating that the economy has been more resilient than expected. Defending the Bank’s policy of raising interest rates over the last 20 months, he says: Inflation has a very serious effect, and particularly on the least well-off. He adds that the Bank is not forecasting a recession. We hope we can deliver the path that we set out in the [monetary policy] report, as that path does not have a recession in it. We will have to see. Updated at 08.26 EDT Q: Last week, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde suggested that eurozone interest rates may be peaking. Are you saying the same in the UK? Governor Andrew Bailey emphasises the Bank of England is ‘evidence-driven’. There has been “quite contrasting evidence” in recent months, so it isn’t time to declare that it’s all over. Q: If policy is restrictive now, where would ‘neutral’ interest rates be? Deputy governor Ben Broadbent takes this question – citing an economic paper arguing that you only tell in hindsight where the neutral rate of interest is [called r*, this is the level where rates neither stimulate the economy nor restrict it]. Right now, though, Broadbent suggests rates are above neutral rate, but he refuses to say what r* would be. Updated at 08.19 EDT Bailey: Economy has been more resilient than expected Q: How can you say there is good news, when we have slower growth, higher unemployment, higher bank rate. Inflation looks more challenging, and the wage-price spiral appears to be crystallising. What’s gone wrong with the economy, and has the Bank lost control? Governor Andrew Bailey doesn’t agree with this assessment, and pushes back. He says there is a “much more assured path downwards” for inflation, with falls expected in July and October’s data (because of the UK’s energy price cap which changes on a quarterly basis). Bailey reminds reporters that last November, the Bank was forecasting a long recession because energy prices were then so high. The economy has been much more resilient. That’s good news. We have to then set policy to work with it. And while unemployment has risen, it is still historically low. Q: Why has the Bank used this new language about keeping interest rates ‘sufficiently restrictive for sufficiently long’? Are you worried that households expect rates will fall back? Andrew Bailey says current policy is having an effect on inflation, and that rates are also at restrictive levels in the US and eurozone. He explains: In order to get inflation back to target, we are going to have to keep this stance of monetary policy. But that stance can incorporate quite a lot of different paths of interest rates. Onto questions… starting with Sky News’s Ed Conway. Q: Many families are hoping that interest rates will fall – are you saying we need to prepare for interest rate to be higher for longer than expected? Governor Andrew Bailey points out that the financial markets expect rates to fall, but they also predict they will rise higher first. There are many potential paths for interest rates, Bailey says. He points out that if rates were to remain constant, the Bank’s forecasts show inflation returning to target. He says the Bank has to balance risks of inflation, against risks that economic activity weakens. BoE governor Andrew Bailey warns that “further tightnening of monetary policy” will be needed if the Bank sees signs of more persistent inflationary pressures. We will ensure that Bank rate is sufficiently restrictive for sufficiently long to return inflation to the 2% target sustainable, in the medium-term. On wages, Andrew Bailey predicts that pay growth will fall ‘more slowly’ than economic models would suggest. It may take longer for ‘second-round effects’ (where inflation pushes up pay demands) to fall away than it took them to arrive, he suggests. Photograph: Bank of England Photograph: Bank of England Services price inflation, though, is projected to remain high, Andrew Bailey tells reporters at the Bank of England press conference. The MPC is watching this measure very carefully, he adds. Updated at 07.45 EDT