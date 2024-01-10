Key events

Deutsche Bank: UK inflation to fall below 2% in April and May Economists at Deutsche Bank have predicted that UK inflation could drop to the Bank of England’s 2% target this spring. In a reserach note this morning, Deutsche Bank predits UK CPI inflation will average 2.5% year-on-year in 2024, down from a previous forecast of 2.7%. Headline inflation will drop “a little below 2% in April and May”, Deutsche predict, before hovering around 2-2.5% for the remainder of the year. Deutsche’s chief UK economist, Sanjay Raja, adds: Core CPI, we think will slow to just under 4% y-o-y, with services inflation tracking just above 5% y-o-y. RPI, we think, will drop to 3.5% y-o-y on the year. Updated at 09.15 EST

Here’s our news story on the estimated cost of the HS2 line from London to Birmingham having ballooned to as much as £66bn.

In the City, shares in insurance companies have dropped this morning following critical comments about the sector from the UK regulator. Admiral are now the top faller on the FTSE 100 index, down 5.6%, while Direct Line (-6.7%) is leading the fallers on the smaller FTSE 250 index. According to Reuters, traders pointing to an article in the Insurance Post that quoted the Financial Conduct Authority’s Head of Insurance Matt Brewis as saying premium finance was a “poor product”. Those comments could suggest insurers coule make changes to the way such products are priced. Thomas Bateman, equity research analyst for insurance at Berenberg, said: “(The article) has reignited the discussion around premium finance, and while the FCA has talked negatively about it (the product) in the past, we believe the recent comments, which have been made publicly, are more negative than they have been in the past.

Back at parliament, HS2 Ltd executive chairman Sir Jon Thompson has told the transport committee that the decision not to extend HS2 north of Birmingham could lead to a reduction in seat capacity for train services between London and Manchester compared with today. This is because the initial plans for the project involved extending platforms at Crewe station and building a new station at Manchester Piccadilly to accommodate 400-metre HS2 trains. Following Rishi Sunak’s decision to scrap the Birmingham to Manchester section of the high-speed line, HS2 trains running north of Birmingham are expected to be configured to about 250 metres to fit in the stations. That means they will be half the size of those originally planned, comprising one 550-seat unit rather than two. In that scenario, Thompson explained, there would be fewer seats on the route from London to Manchester. Sir Jon said: In other words, capacity could go down. “The reason why I can’t be absolutely definitive about that is because it may, of course, be that somebody’s got a fantastic plan to resolve that, but I’m not aware of it. “So, under the current scenario, unless you extend Piccadilly station … my understanding is there would be a reduction in the number of seats from London to Manchester.” Back in October, rail experts warned that journeys from London to Manchester that use the new HS2 line as far as Birmingham could run slower than current services, as well as having lower capacity.

There are more economic warning lights flashing in Germany today. Sentiment among German housing constructors has dropped to all-time low, according to a survey published by Munich-based Ifo institute. It found that 56.9% of German residential construction companies said order books were too low, up from 49.1% the previous month, IFO’s index of business sentiment among builders dropped to -56.8 points, the lowest level since records began in 1991, with over a fifth of builders complaining that projects had been canceled. Separately, German wholesalers expect their revenues to fall 2% in nominal terms this year, continuing a downward trajectory after a 3.75% decline last year. The BGA lobby group warned that sentiment in Europe’s biggest economy was “on the floor”. Dirk Jandura, president of the BGA, said. “The results of our current company survey are alarming. While other economies have already recovered, Germany is stuck in an economic dead end.”

Full story: AI-driven misinformation ‘biggest short-term threat to global economy’ Larry Elliott A wave of artificial intelligence-driven misinformation and disinformation that could influence key looming elections poses the biggest short-term threat to the global economy, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has said. In a deeply gloomy assessment, the body that convenes its annual meeting in Davos next week expressed concern that politics could be disrupted by the spread of false information, potentially leading to riots, strikes and crackdowns on dissent from governments. The WEF’s annual risks report – which canvasses the opinion of 1,400 experts – found 30% of respondents thought there was a high risk of a global catastrophe over the next two years, with two-thirds fearful of a disastrous event within the next decade. More here.

Eurozone may have fallen into recession, ECB vice-president warns Over in the eurozone, the vice-president of the European Central Bank has warned that a recession may have struck. Luis de Guindos told an audience in Madrid that the euro zone may have been in recession last quarter and prospects remain weak, De Guindos welcomed the drop in eurozone inflation last year, to just below 3% in December, but cautioned that growth developments are more disappointing. He said: Economic activity in the euro area slowed slightly in the third quarter of 2023. Soft indicators point to an economic contraction in December too, confirming the possibility of a technical recession in the second half of 2023 and weak prospects for the near term. The slowdown in activity appears to be broad-based, de Guindos added, with construction and manufacturing being particularly affected. Official GDP data shows the eurozone shrank a little in Q3 2023, by 0.1% – another contraction in Q4 would mean a technical recession. Inflation is likely to fall at a slower pace this year than in 2023, says Vice-President Luis de Guindos. High wage pressures, geopolitical tensions and upcoming wage negotiations are adding to uncertainty around the future path of inflation.https://t.co/LzMWimO0Uz pic.twitter.com/ZXVociVhEi — European Central Bank (@ecb) January 10, 2024

Sainsbury’s in contact with government over Red Sea disruption The boss of Sainsbury’s has revealed his company is in regular contact with the UK government about the disruption to shipping in the Red Sea (see earlier post). Simon Roberts said Sainsbury’s was working with the government to help reduce the impact of problems in the Red Sea caused by attacks by Houthi rebels on cargo ships. He told reporters: “Through the last three or four weeks our team have spent time working out how to get the impact to an absolute minimum,” he said. “The vast majority of container ships are instead going around the Cape of Good Hope which is making journeys 10 to 14 days longer. “We are working on our sequencing of orders to ensure we always have good availability in product areas which can travel through these routes, such as general merchandise and wine. “Getting products from across the world is an important issue for the Government, so we are on regular calls to make sure we have the latest intel and understand the potential impacts.” He said most shipments via the area were now taking at least 10 days longer, as they could not go via the Suez Canal, and Sainsbury’s was carefully planning shipments to try to maintain availability and keep costs down.

Tier and Dott to merge, forming Europe’s largest e-scooter rental firm In other transport news, two e-scooter rental firms are merging. Tier Mobility and Dott are combining to form the largest European operator. The combined entity will operate e-scooter rental services in 20 countries with annual revenue of €250m, and keep operating both brands. Tier and Dott offer rides in many cities including Berlin, Brussels, Dubai, London, Paris and Rome. The merger may require some regulatory approval and the two companies said it was subject to several conditions being met.

Costs of a major building project also increase as constructors get into the detail of the design, HS2 Ltd executive chairman Sir Jon Thompson added, telling MPs: “If you say to a builder, can you give me a quote for an extension, they walk around and say ‘it’s £50,000-something’. “But then you get into the detailed design, you know exactly how big it is, what surfaces you want, how much concrete needs to be poured. Unsurprisingly you get a better number. “That’s the situation here. The situation with HS2 in my opinion is the estimate was poor, the budget was set too early, and then when you get further into it, you get much better information. “Then on that basis, you can cost it out with more accuracy and then you discover it’s higher.”

Why has the estimated cost of HS2 continued to climb, and climb, over the years, from a first estimate of £33bn for the full line in 2010? According to HS2 Ltd executive chairman Sir Jon Thompson there are several reasons – inflation is clearly a factor, but also the original budgets were too low, there have been changes to the scope of the line, and poor delivery. Thompson told MPs this morning: “This is a systemic problem. It’s not just about HS2, it’s about large projects that the Government funds. “The budget needs to be set early on in order for an outline business case to be approved by the Government, sometimes by Parliament. “At that point, people think OK the original estimate for Phase 1 was £30 billion-something. “That is based on very, very immature data. You don’t have a design, you haven’t procured anything, there is no detail on which you can cost anything.” My colleague Gwyn Topham looked into this issue last year, showing how soaring prices of construction materials and labour shortages had driven up costs, while many tunnels had been build along the HS2 route as a concession to MPs in Conservative marginal seats.

Cost of HS2 from London-Birmingham jumps to £66bn The estimated cost of building the HS2 rail link between London and Birmingham has soared by up to £10bn to as much as £66.6bn, MPs have heard this morning. HS2 Ltd executive chairman Sir Jon Thompson told told the Transport Select Committee that the estimated cost for Phase 1 is between £49bn and £56.6bn at 2019 prices. However, adjusting the range for current prices involves “adding somewhere between eight and 10 billion pounds”, Thompson explained (PA Media reports), reflecting the impact of inflation on the line’s cost. He went on: “It is the Government’s long-standing policy that infrastructure estimates are only updated at Spending Review points, that’s my understanding of it. “So that’s why we’re still working to 2019 prices and the whole conversation about 2019, which is to be frank with you an administrative burden of some significance in the organisation.” Back in October, Rishi Sunak cancelled the northern leg of HS2 from Birmingham to Manchester, but the government is pressing on with the London-Birmingham link, the first phase of the line. Updated at 05.41 EST

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are another global risk. Asked about this, Carolina Klint, chief commercial officer for Europe at Marsh, warns that we can expect the attacks on traffic in the Red Sea to continue, as there are no signs of the situation calming down. Klint told reporters in London: It is becoming almost impossible, taking container ships now through the Suez Canal without risking the lives of the crew, and without putting them in harm’s way. Of course that is a critical point because it’s not only about protecting a big ship or protecting the containers but first and foremost, of course, it’s the human lives at risk. Ealier today US and UK warships repelled a barrage of 20 Houthi rockets, drones and cruise missiles fired at ships in the Red Sea. Updated at 05.35 EST

91% of risk experts are pessimistic about 10-year outlook Around 17% of the experts surveyed for WEF’s Global Risks report fear the global outlook will be ‘stormy’ over the next decade, with global catastrophe risks rising. Nearly half of the 1,400-strong panel predict turbulent times, bringing upheavals and an ‘elevated risk’ of global catastrophes. Just 1% believe there’s a negligible risk of global catastrophes in the next 10 years, as this chart from today’s report shows: Photograph: WEF John Scott, head of sustainability Risk at Zurich Insurance Group, says: “The world is undergoing significant structural transformations with AI, climate change, geopolitical shifts and demographic transitions. Ninety-one per cent of risk experts surveyed express pessimism over the 10-year horizon. Known risks are intensifying and new risks are emerging – but they also provide opportunities. Collective and coordinated cross-border actions play their part, but localized strategies are critical for reducing the impact of global risks. The individual actions of citizens, countries and companies can move the needle on global risk reduction, contributing to a brighter, safer world.” Scott has also told reporters in London this morning that the rise of misinformation means we will need “some sort of arbiter of truth” so people can understand, both individually and collectively, what is real and what isn’t real. Scott says: And I think that’s where tech is going to go. And that means there’s going to be more governance in that space. X (formerly Twitter), for example, has brought in ‘Community Notes’, to encourage its users to fact-check claims.