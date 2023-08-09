Full story: Italy waters down windfall tax on banks after market rout

Italy has watered down its new windfall tax on banks and set a cap on payouts, after the surprise levy spooked investors and sent shares in local lenders plunging.

The country’s rightwing government, led by the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, appeared to backtrack on terms of the windfall tax, less than 24 hours after it was announced. The government said on Tuesday night that lenders would pay no more than 0.1% of their assets – a fifth of the level the levy was previously predicted to reach.

Analysts at Jefferies estimated that the cap would limit collective payouts from some of Italy’s largest listed banks – which account for about 50% of Italian deposits – to about €2.5bn (£2.2bn), compared with earlier estimates of up to €4.9bn.

The change comes a day after Meloni’s government announced the windfall tax, in an effort to target banks accused of reaping billions in extra profit from rising interest rates.

