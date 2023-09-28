

In this article

Jason Lewis made it his life’s goal to hit financial freedom by thirty-five. After watching his family go bankrupt, lose their multi-generational farm, and have to give up their dreams, Jason knew that this was NOT what he wanted his future to look like. Instead, Jason would build a multi-million dollar real estate portfolio. One without high risk, high leverage, or a bank breathing down his neck when things went sideways. A portfolio that would make him MILLIONS in tax-free income, using techniques every average American can repeat.

Jason quickly learned the right way to use debt. After securing a loan at the young age of seven, Jason started raising hogs. When he became the Grand Champion for hog raising at his local fair, he was given a check for a couple thousand dollars—MORE than enough for any seven-year-old. This lesson later helped Jason repeat the same strategy, but with real estate, always adding value and ALWAYS paying his debts.

Jason’s “opportunistic” way of investing allows him to buy anything and everything that makes money. House hacking, fix and flips, mobile homes, and oil and gas leases are just SOME of the asset classes that Jason has invested in. One of these allowed him to make $1.9 million using a strategy that ANYONE listening to this episode can take advantage of. Want to hear how? Stick around!

Click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

Listen to the Podcast Here

Read the Transcript Here

Watch the Episode Here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h9oGb5zrCRQ????????????????????

Help Us Out!

Help us reach new listeners on iTunes by leaving us a rating and review! It takes just 30 seconds and instructions can be found here. Thanks! We really appreciate it!

In This Episode We Cover:

The danger of “overleveraging” and how it can ruin your chance at financial freedom

and how it can House hacking and how to make tax-free millions simply by living in your home

and how to make simply by living in your home Syndication hype and why you should NEVER “fake it till you make it” in real estate

and why you should in real estate Jason’s “No B.S.” advice to find real estate deals WHEREVER you are

WHEREVER you are Partnerships and when it’s a wiser move to fly solo in your investing career

And So Much More!

Links from the Show

Connect with Jason:

Interested in learning more about today’s sponsors or becoming a BiggerPockets partner yourself? Email [email protected].

Note By BiggerPockets: These are opinions written by the author and do not necessarily represent the opinions of BiggerPockets.