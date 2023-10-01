“Allies of Rep. Barbara Lee are mounting a last-ditch effort to persuade Gov. Gavin Newsom to reverse himself and appoint Lee to the U.S. Senate,” Politico reports.

“The pressure campaign intensified in the hours and days since Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s death as Lee’s supporters — both outside advocates and members of the Congressional Black Caucus — sought to seize a narrow window of opportunity, arguing Newsom’s public disinclination to pick Lee had sidelined the best-qualified Black woman.”

