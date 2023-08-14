Warner Bros. Pictures! Here are options for downloading or watching Barbie streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch Greta Gerwig’s latest live-action adaptation Barbie movie at home. Is Barbie 2023 available to stream? Is watching Barbie on Peacock, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

Margot Robbie’s latest movie ‘Barbie’ is here! The big question for many is where the movie can be streamed online. Read on to know where you can stream Barbie online.

Barbie hit theaters on July 21, but likely won’t be available to stream on Max until September. Here’s everything to know about how to watch the film.

The Barbie movie has taken the world by storm. After announcing the project in 2019, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are ready to show their versions of the famous dolls. But between all the pink-themed merchandise and unforgettable red carpet fashion moments, this live-action version of the beloved characters will have a different tone than most people would expect.

The movie follows Barbie as she lives her everyday life with Ken in the fictional world of Barbieland. But when she starts to experience an existential crisis, she decides it’s time to see what life is like in the human world. After going through a portal, she meets other versions of herself and Ken (which include dolls portrayed by folks like Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu). Barbie also meets a Mattel employee named Gloria (America Ferrera), who teachers her something about herself along the way.

Get ready to twirl and swirl with excitement as the fabulous Barbie and Ken come alive on the dazzling silver screen! The brilliant Margot Robbie will be gracing us as the one and only Barbie, while the charming Ryan Gosling will be sweeping us off our feet as the dashing (but just) Ken in this highly anticipated movie, brought to life by director Greta Gerwig. With Margot’s star power and charisma, and Ryan’s undeniable charm, this dynamic duo is set to make Barbie’s world sparkle like never before.

Barbie was a big-screen smash — but how long do you have to wait to binge it from the comfort of your couch?

From director Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie stepped into the heels of the iconic Mattel doll, with Ryan Gosling’s Ken (and a host of other Barbies and Kens, including some iconic flops) by her side.

The film was first announced in 2016, with Amy Schumer originally attached to star, however, after a few switchups with the creative team, the movie took on a whole new form, and audiences loved Gerwig’s subversive but sweet take on the doll’s journey out of Barbieland (and back).

Opening the same week as Christopher Nolan’s biographical epic Oppenheimer, the new live-action Barbie movie is drawing similar early praise and anticipation from audiences. So much so that many people are electing to double feature the releases by seeing both movies on the same day. If you’re not planning to do that yourself (it’s a pretty sharp contrast of styles), then you’re probably wondering when you’ll be able to watch Barbie online.

It’s almost time for director Greta Gerwig‘s highly-anticipated (and extremely star-studded) Barbie movie to hit theaters. Fortunately, we have you covered on all the ways you can watch this new live-action comedy!

Starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, the film follows the duo as they embark on a “journey of self-discovery” after being banned from the utopian-like Barbie Land. The film also stars a slew of iconic actors including America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and Nicola Coughlan.

With such excitement surrounding the movie, folks will likely want to know how to watch and stream Barbie from home. Luckily, there’s a big clue. Here’s where to watch and stream Barbie online.

When Is the Release Date for Barbie?

According to the Warner Bros. announcement at CinemaCon alongside a sneak peek of Robbie in character, the live-action film will land in theaters on July 21, 2023.

In its July release date, Barbie will be competing against another buzzy film with a massive ensemble cast with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. A nationwide event titled “Barbie Blowout Party” will allow some audience members to see the comedy a few days early, on July 19, 2023.

Is Barbie in Theaters?

Prepare yourself for a film that’s all things pink, Barbie lovers! Get ready to catch our favorite doll in action because the movie is hitting theaters across the USA and around the world!

Where To Watch Barbie Online:

As of now, the only way to watch Barbie is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, July 21. You can find a local showing on Fandango.

Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube and Apple or become available to stream on Max.

Although Warner Bros. has not yet announced a digital release date for Barbie, you can pre-order the movie now, so that you can watch it online as soon as it drops. Barbie is available for pre-order on Prime Video ($24.99), iTunes and other streaming platforms.

How to Watch Barbie 2023 Movie

At the moment, viewers can only watch Barbie in their local movie theater. But it shouldn’t be too long before the flick becomes available for at-home viewing.

When it comes to the production studio behind the Barbie movie, Warner Bros. is distributing the film to cinemas worldwide. But the media conglomerate also has a hand in the streaming business as they also own Max (formerly known as HBO Max), which has a ton of films available. If we can infer on where Barbie will likely end up after the box office, it’s plausible that it will land on the streamer.

As far as when viewers can watch Barbie online, that’s currently to be determined. Most new films land on Max within 45 days of it being in theaters, as fans witnessed with the movie The Menu going to the site six weeks after it debuted. If Barbie follows a similar pattern, then subscribers can expect to start streaming the movie just before Labor Day weekend in September 2023.

When the time comes to watch Barbie at home, you’ll need to make sure you’re registered with Max first. The streamer offers three different plans to choose from, the lowest starting at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Once you’ve set up an account, you can click on the movie title page on Max’s website or on the Max app.

For parents wondering if the Barbie movie is age appropriate for kids, the film is rated PG-13 for implied references and brief crude language.

Barbie

When Will Barbie Be on Streaming?

Barbie should eventually be released on Max, rather than Netflix or Disney+, given it’s a Warner Bros. movie. A streaming release date has not yet been announced.

Warner’s last two movies to hit Max — Evil Dead Rise and Shazam! Fury of the Gods — were added to the service 63 days and 67 days, respectively, after their theatrical debuts. Should Warner Bros. follow suit here, Barbie could hit Max as early as late September.

Is Barbie coming to HBO Max?

Barbie will be available to watch exclusively in theaters on July 21, 2023, though a HBO Max streaming date may follow this window of exclusivity.

Warner Bros. is distributing the Barbie movie, and it owns the Max (formerly HBO Max) streaming service. It has released a number of movies exclusively on the streaming service, and the Barbie movie could follow suit.

When Will Barbie Be Available On HBO Max?

Warner Bros. has not yet officially announced when Barbie will release on streaming, but it will go to the rebranded Max streaming service. The studio has started to develop a more consistent pattern for how long their movies play in theaters exclusively. Other 2023 Warner Bros. movies like Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Evil Dead Rise were released on streaming about two months after their theatrical debuts. Shazam! Fury of the Gods was released on Max 67 days after it opened in theaters, and Evil Dead Rise moved to streaming in 63 days. A similar timetable for Barbie’s streaming release date would mean debuting in September 2023.

It is important to note that Warner Bros. could hold off on when the Barbie movie releases on streaming if it becomes a massive box office hit. Shazam 2 flopped at the box office, while Evil Dead Rise had a strong performance for its budget but was still not a mega box office success compared to the year’s biggest hits. It is expected that Barbie’s box office could propel it to become of the highest-grossing movies of 2023. If audiences are still paying to see the movie in theaters months later, Warner Bros. could opt to delay when Barbie releases on Max until October 2023.

Is Barbie streaming on Netflix?

There are currently no official plans to release the Barbie movie on Netflix after its July 21 release date, though this could change in the future.

There are several Barbie movies already available to watch on Netflix including Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures, Barbie Dolphin Magic, and Barbie Mermaid Power. While the 2023 Barbie movie is a bigger deal than these previous releases, this established partnership could continue in the future.

Will Barbie Be On Disney Plus?

Disney+ subscribers might be disappointed that ‘Barbie’ is unavailable for streaming on the platform. Alternatively, quite a few similar options are at your disposal, including ‘Enchanted‘ and ‘Disenchanted.’

Is Barbie on Amazon Prime?

The Barbie movie could eventually be available to watch on Prime Video, though it will likely be a paid digital release rather than being included with an Amazon Prime subscription.

This means that rather than watching the movie as part of an existing subscription fee, you may have to pay money to rent out the movie digitally on Amazon. However, neither Warner Bros. nor Amazon has discussed whether or not this will be the case.

Is Barbie Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new comedy movie Barbie on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

When Will Barbie Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Hold onto your Barbie dolls! While there’s been talk about the iconic movie gracing our DVD and Blu-ray collections in Fall 2023, no official announcement has been made just yet. But hey, no need to worry! Keep those peepers peeled for future updates, and soon enough, Barbie might just twirl her way into your home entertainment collection! Stay tuned for the latest and greatest news!

There are a few ways to watch Barbie online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.

What Is Barbie About?

Barbie is a film adaptation of Mattel’s famed line of fashion dolls. Here’s the official plot synopsis from Warner Bros.:

Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

Barbie Cast

Barbie was written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. It was directed by Greta Gerwig and stars the following actors: