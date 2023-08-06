Barbie continues her dominance atop the box office charts, landing at No. 1 for the third week after taking in $53M (-43%), per Deadline. The Margot Robbie-led comedy has collected $459.4M domestically and crossed the $1B worldwide ($527.7M internationally) tally. That’s just crazy.

After a close call, it looks like the Jason Statham shark thriller The Meg 2: The Trench will take over second place with $30M, narrowly outpacing Oppenheimer ($28.7M, -39%) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem ($28M 3-day/$43M total).

Never underestimate the power of Statham.

While $30M is a steep decline from The Meg’s $45M opening in 2018, it’s still an excellent total for a film no one asked for. Ditto for Ninja Turtles, which only cost $70M to produce and should do solid business in the weeks ahead, according to that A CinemaScore.

Don’t feel too bad for Christopher Nolan. After three weeks, his 3-hour, R-rated epic, Oppenheimer, has amassed a stunning $228.5M domestically and $552.9M worldwide. The number makes it the highest-grossing WWII pic of all time (unadjusted for inflation), surpassing the $482M worldwide total of Saving Private Ryan — and it’s only been out for three weeks!

Disney’s Haunted Mansion is not faring as well, which dipped 63% in its second frame for a paltry $42M total. Meanwhile, Sound of Freed has accrued a whopping $163.4M after five weeks, eclipsing the domestic total of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which is something we all had on our Bingo cards, right?

This week sees the release of the horror film The Last Voyage of the Demeter and the sci-fi comedy Jules.

Box Office Results: Domestic Top 10

1.) Barbie (WB) 4,178 (-159) theaters, Fri $17M (-41%) Sat $20M Sun $16M 3-day $53M (-43%)/Total $459.4M/Wk 3

2.) The Meg 2: The Trench (WB) 3,503 theaters Fri $12.2M, Sat $10M Sun $7.8M 3-day $30M/Wk 1

3.) Oppenheimer (Uni) 3,612 (-35) theaters Fri $8.3M (-38%) Sat $11.1M Sun $9.1M 3-day $28.7M (-39%)/Total $228.5M/Wk 3

4) Teenage Mutanta Ninja Turtles…(Par) 3,858 theaters Fri $9.3M Sat $10.3M Sun $8.3M 3-day $28M, Total $43M/Wk 1

5.) Haunted Mansion (Dis) 3,740 theaters Fri $2.68M (-73%) Sat $3.6M Sun $2.69M 3-day $8.97M (-63%), Total $42M/Wk 2

6.) Sound of Freedom (Angel) 3,001 theaters Fri $2.2M, Sat $2.8M Sun $2M, 3-day $7M (-45%), Total $163.4M/Wk 5

7.) Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Par) 2,422 (-337) Fri $1.87M (-38%) Sat $2.6M Sun $1.96M 3-day $6.45M (-39%), Total $151M/Wk 4

8.) Talk to Me (A24) 2370 (+30) theates, Fri $1.94M (-54%) Sat $2.4M Sun $1.9M 3-day $6.2M (-40%) Total $22.1M/Wk 2

9) Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prm Kahaani (Moviegoer) 275 theaters (-85) Fri $476K Sat $617K Sun $487K 3-day $1.58M Total $4.6M/Wk 2

10.) Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Dis) 1,190 (-975) theaters, Fri $460K (-60%) Sat $620K Sun $441K 3-day $1.52M (-62%)/Total $170.6M/Wk 6