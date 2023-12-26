



At the beginning of 2023, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. A swift response by first responders may have saved his life, and he returned to football this fall. Users often searched for updates on Hamlin, for information about cardiac arrest and for Hamlin’s GoFundMe toy drive, which raised millions after the medical event.

Travis Kelce, a tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs, was also a top trending search this year after his budding romance with Taylor Swift was made public.

Actor Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in Marvel’s Avengers movies, was also among the top searched people on Google after he was run over by his snowplow in Nevada in January, an incident that left him in critical condition.

Renner was crushed by the seven-ton snowplow while trying to help his nephew free the actor’s car, breaking eight ribs, his right knee, ankle, clavicle and shoulder, and his left tibia and ankle. Months later, he posted a video of himself walking in an antigravity treadmill. Users tended to search for “snowplow” when seeking information.

Tucker Carlson, an on-air personality who Fox News dropped in April, was also a trending search as he debuted a show on X to his 11 million followers and recently launched a streaming service.