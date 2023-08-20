“Barbie” is no longer the box office doll now that “Blue Beetle” quickly crawled its way to the top.
The DC Comics flick took home $10 million on its opening night Friday, according to IMDB’s Box Office Mojo.
The Post called the superhero movie — which stars Xolo Maridueña of “Cobra Kai” fame — “refreshingly spry.”
The Ángel Manuel Soto-directed film is on track to rake in $25 to $27 million in North America this weekend alone, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
It has already made history by being the first live-action superhero film centered around a Latino protagonist.
It managed to beat out “Barbie,” who reigned at the box office for the four Fridays since its opening on July 21. It landed in second place with $6.2 million in sales.
The fantasy comedy will be available to stream at home on Sept. 5 and eager fans can pre-order it on Amazon.
The comedy “Strays,” which also premiered on Friday, came in third with $3.43 million.
The film features talking pooches voiced by Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx.
USA Today said it was “definitely a treat, especially for dog lovers who will howl with laughter and also cry at its empathetic understanding.”
“Oppenheimer,” which was in second place last week, slipped to the No. 4 spot, earning just over $3 million.
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” took fifth, with $2.3 million in sales.