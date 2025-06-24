Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova saved two match points on British opponent Harriet Dart’s serve before rallying to win her opening match Tuesday at the grass-court Eastbourne Open.

Dart was 40-15 up on serve leading 5-4 in the decisive third set of a rain-affected round-of-32 match that second-seeded Krejcikova went on win 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-5.

It was just the second victory this year for the 17th-ranked Krejcikova, whose season didn’t start until May because of a back injury.

The 29-year-old Czech player came to Eastbourne for her final warmup before beginning the defense of her Wimbledon title next week. She lost in the first round at her previous grass-court event at Queen’s Club in London.

Emma Raducanu, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, dropped the first set on her way to a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1 win over Ann Li of the United States. The seventh-seeded British player next faces Australian teenager Maya Joint, who on Monday eliminated Ons Jabeur, the two-time Wimbledon beaten finalist from Tunisia.

Sofia Kenin, the fourth-seeded American, lost her opening match 6-4, 6-4 against Kimberly Birrell, the 77th-ranked Australian.