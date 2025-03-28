BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said his team paid a “high price” for beating Osasuna 3-0 after losing Dani Olmo to injury in a game they were forced to play on Thursday.

The match was postponed earlier this month after the death of Barça’s first team doctor, Carles Miñarro, and rearranged for this week on the back of the international break, despite protests from both teams.

Barça eased to victory with goals from Ferran Torres, Olmo and Robert Lewandowski to move three points clear at the top of LaLiga, but the win was tainted by Olmo’s injury.

Sources told ESPN Olmo will undergo tests on an adductor problem on Friday, with initial estimates that he will be out for two to three weeks.

“Today we made the best of the situation we have,” Flick said in the post-game news conference.

“It’s not the right date for playing this match. After the international break, it was not good. We have three points more, but we paid a really high price for the injury of Dani, it’s not good.

“We don’t know how long he will be out. If it’s two weeks it means a lot of matches. Or three weeks more matches. It’s not a good situation. The price was very high for the three points.”

Barça had to play the game without Raphinha, who was unavailable for selection after playing for Brazil against Argentina on Tuesday.

Ronald Araújo, meanwhile, was an unused substitute after returning from Uruguay duty late on Wednesday.

Dani Olmo is set to miss some significant matches for Barcelona. Alberto Estevez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

It was the first of seven games Barça will play in 20 days, with Sunday’s league game against Girona kicking off 64 hours after the final whistle was blown against Osasuna.

Flick says the calendar is ruining the spectacle on the pitch, pointing out that this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, which Barça will not be involved in, will only make things worse.

“I think you have to listen to the players,” he added. “This is the important thing. And also to the coaches. In summer there is the World Cup for the clubs. It’s tough. The [UEFA] Nations League, international breaks…

“I don’t think it’s a good thing this World Cup, in my opinion. OK, you can earn a lot of money, but for the players it’s not good. We have to stop and think about the players.

“Fans want every player to give 100%, to see a spectacle … and when it goes on this way, I think it’s not at this level. We cannot play on this level. Not only us, but also the other teams who will play the World Cup.”

Barça defender Jules Koundé, who played 120 minutes for France on Sunday as they beat Croatia in the Nations League quarterfinal, echoed Flick’s complaints.

“I am angry about the date chosen for this game, it’s not normal,” he told DAZN. “It’s true I’m fortunate to do what I do, I know that, but it shows a lack of respect to the clubs, Barça and Osasuna, who both had international players, to select this date.

“We’re not machines and to play our game and give the fans what we want, to put on a show and play with intensity, we need rest.

“More than anything, it shows a lack of respect to the players. All institutions have to understand this, not just LaLiga, everyone.

“We have not said anything before because we didn’t want to look for excuses, but you reach a moment where your voice has to be heard. We are the main actors in this and they can’t just do what they want.”