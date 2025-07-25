Barcelona will play a preseason game in Japan that they had previously said was cancelled after resolving a contractual dispute with the promoter, the LaLiga champions said Friday.

Barcelona said that the team was travelling to Japan where they will play a friendly against Vissel Kobe on Sunday.

The club said that they and the promoter have “resolved all the issues that two days prior obliged Barcelona to cancel their participation” in the game.

Barcelona have not named the promoter or given more detail about the dispute.

After Japan, Barcelona also plan to visit South Korea to play FC Seoul on July 31 and Daegu FC on Aug. 4.

Like other big clubs, Barcelona, who have struggled with large debts in recent years, use the summer to play exhibition games abroad as a way to earn extra cash.