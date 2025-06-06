Barcelona winger Raphinha was named LaLiga Player of the Season on Friday, after the Brazilian played a major role in his side winning the domestic treble, with club teammate Lamine Yamal named Best under-23 player.

Raphinha contributed 34 goals and 25 assists in 57 club games across all competitions, with Barça winning the league title, Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

The 28-year-old signed for Barcelona in 2022 from Leeds United and recently signed a contract extension keeping him at the Spanish club until 2028.

Raphinha scored a late goal to put Barcelona ahead in the Champions League semifinal second leg against Inter Milan, only for the Italians to level in stoppage time and net an extra-time winner.

That was Raphinha’s 13th goal in 14 games of this season’s competition.

Yamal, still only 17, confirmed his status as one of the world’s top talents after last season’s breakthrough campaign, with the winger netting nine league goals, along with five in the Champions League.