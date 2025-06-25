Barcelona have announced they will return to the Spotify Camp Nou on Aug. 10 for the Joan Gamper Trophy, the club’s annual preseason curtain-raiser.

Barça have spent the last two seasons playing at the Olympic Stadium in the city as extensive renovation work is carried out on their long-term home.

However, Barça are still expected to begin next season’s LaLiga with three away games. After that, the club’s plan is to hold games with a capped capacity of around 50,000 to 60,000 while work continues on the renovation in between fixtures.

The Catalan outfit last played in its iconic venue in May 2023.

“This comeback represents a historic moment for the Club and its supporters,” the club said in a statement.

“After more than two years of major renovations and a temporary relocation to the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, Barça will once again feel the thrill of football in its legendary temple. With this return, FC Barcelona takes a symbolic and emotional step into the future, reclaiming its home in a new era that will culminate with the complete inauguration of the new stadium.

The club added: “Remaining works include the completion of the new third tier, the dual VIP ring, the roof installation, and the final touches to various interior spaces, as well as the urban development of the stadium’s surrounding area.”