Barcelona are eyeing a central defender, a full-back and a left winger this summer as they attempt to go one step further in the Champions League next season, sources have told ESPN.

Barça need two points from their final games to win LaLiga and complete a domestic treble, but they came up short in the Champions League, losing to Inter Milan in the semifinal last week.

There remains uncertainty about how much business the club will do in the off season due to continued financial restrictions, but sources say there is an expectation some players will leave to enable investment elsewhere.

Sporting director Deco and his team have drawn up several plans for each position depending on the amount of money which is available this summer.

Sources said the situation is fluid and there are no firm candidates for any of the roles yet, with previous targets such as Marcus Rashford, Nico Williams and Luis Díaz not ruled out.

Speaking to ESPN this week, Deco confirmed Barça could look to sign a winger this summer, saying that there had suddenly become a dependency on Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

Barça were keen on Manchester United forward Rashford in January, before his loan to Aston Villa, while the Catalan club explored a move for Athletic Club’s Williams last year.

Liverpool’s Díaz is also a player who Barça have followed for a while, although recent reports suggest the Colombia international could sign a new deal with the Premier League club.

In defence, Barça were in talks with Jonathan Tah, who is leaving Bayer Leverkusen when his contract expires next month, but they have taken a step back in recent months, with Bayern Munich expected to sign the German international.

Barça are currently well stocked at centre-back, with Pau Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Ronald Araújo, Andreas Christensen and Eric García all options, but a source told ESPN exits are expected, which is why another defender is wanted.

Meanwhile, Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde have done well in the full-back positions this season, but Barça are aware it’s an area where they have a lack of depth.

ESPN have previously revealed that Almería’s Marc Pubill and Rayo Vallecano’s Andrei Rațiu have been tracked.

Barça will step up their planning for the summer once they wrap up the LaLiga title, which could come as early as Wednesday if Real Madrid drop points against Mallorca.

Failing that, Hansi Flick’s side will have the chance to win the league on Thursday by winning away at city rivals Espanyol.

When Barça last won the league, under Xavi Hernández in 2023, they also did so at Espanyol, prompting angry home supporters to storm the pitch and cut short the Barça players’ celebrations.

Flick insists he’s not thinking about a repeat of that situation, firstly saying that the job is not yet done and then that they will “do the right thing” if they once again find themselves celebrating in the home of their neighbours.

“Of course I know what happened last time, I saw it on the television,” Flick said in a news conference on Wednesday.

“For me, it has to do with respect. First of all, we have to fight for the three points. I think then we will do the right thing.

“It’s a derby, Espanyol did a good job in the second part of the season. They have a clear style how they want to play.

“For us, it’s important we show we are focused. It must be clear from the beginning that we want to win three points.”