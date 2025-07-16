Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has been training on his own since the club’s return to preseason on Sunday amid continued uncertainty over his future.

Barça’s players underwent medical tests on Sunday before Hansi Flick held the first team session on Monday, with the club informing that Ter Stegen trained alone in the gym.

The German international was again not involved with the group in either of the two sessions on Tuesday, the club said.

Barça fly to Asia next week for preseason friendlies in Japan and South Korea and a source told ESPN it is currently undecided whether Ter Stegen will travel with the squad.

Ter Stegen, 33, joined Barça in 2014 and has been the club’s outright No.1 since 2016, when Claudio Bravo was transferred to Manchester City.

However, he has fallen down the pecking order this summer after the signing of Joan García from Espanyol for €25 million.

Sources have told ESPN the club have invited Ter Stegen to leave, but he has so far expressed a desire to stay.

The club hope he could change his stance once it becomes clear he won’t play because he needs regular football ahead of next summer’s World Cup, where he hopes to be Germany’s No.1.

Barça’s plan is for García to be backed up by Wojciech Szczęsny, who recently penned a new two year contract with the club.

Szczęsny came out of retirement last summer to sign for Barça when Ter Stegen suffered a serious knee injury at the end of September.

Ter Stegen returned for the final weeks of the season, making two appearances, but Szczęsny kept his place for the important games.

García and Szczęsny have both been involved in Barça’s sessions this week, as has Iñaki Peña.

Peña was previously No. 2 to Ter Stegen and initially took his place in the team last season before being ousted by Szczęsny.

Sources have confirmed Peña is open to a new challenge away from Barça as he pursues regular football.