The city of Barcelona will host this year’s EBC9, the largest European blockchain convention so far.

The event will last for three days, starting from October 24th.

Coinjournal is a proud media partner of the convention.

Barcelona to host EBC9

Barcelona, the Catalan capital, will host this year’s European Blockchain Convention 9 (EBC9). This will be the largest European blockchain event so far and will take place from October 24-27.

According to the organisers, EBC9 will be the largest event of its kind for the second half of the year. The event will have in attendance roughly 5,000 delegates, making it the largest EBC event so far.

The event coincides with the El Clásico clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid, perhaps the most significant football rivalry in the world.

The organisers revealed that 300 founders, CEOs, and industry experts will be in attendance to speak at the event. Some of the speakers include C-level execs from Nansen, Fidelity, Fabric Ventures, and Animoca Brands.

Furthermore, there would be speakers from traditional companies, including Banco Santander and Volkswagen. Senior personnel from Binance Labs and Galaxy Digital will also be in attendance.

Coinjournal is a proud media partner of the European Blockchain Convention.

While commenting on this latest cryptocurrency news , Victoria Gago, co-founder of the European Blockchain Convention, stated that;

“We have seen a significant increase in registrations and interest from exhibitors and sponsors alike after the overwhelmingly positive feedback we got from our previous edition. Building on that momentum, we are moving EBC9 to Fira Barcelona, a much larger venue. As the largest convention centre in Spain, it offers ample space for exhibitors, a greater variety of content, and more engaging experiences.”

EBC speakers to touch on diverse topics

The Co-founder, Daniel Salmeron, said they are excited to bring together the worlds of TradFi, digital assets and web3. He said;

“The participation of so many traditional banks and financial institutions demonstrates their commitment and optimism about the future of crypto and digital assets.”

EBC9 will see speakers touch on a wide range of topics, including regulatory challenges, CBDCs, privacy, the institutionalization of crypto, DeFi, sustainability, tokenization, and the ascent of AI.

The event won’t solely be around panel discussions and workshops. The organisers have put in place a 3,000 sqm exhibition area for sponsors and exhibitors. There will also be AMA sessions with speakers, a 1-to-1 meeting area, and five themed networking lounges.

Other events for attendees to enjoy include an investor meetup, an art gallery, and the second edition of the EBC Start-up Awards.

Finally, there will be a Hackathon where 200+ hackers, 30+ mentors and 20 teams are expected to participate in a 48 hours hackathon.

You can learn more about the European Blockchain Convention, including sponsorship, ticketing details and the full list of speakers, via their official website, www.eblockchainconvention.com

Launched in 2018, European Blockchain Convention is the most influential blockchain event in Europe, connecting industry professionals, startups, and technology leaders. The event provides a platform for sharing insights, fostering collaborations, and exploring the vast potential of blockchain, crypto, and digital assets.