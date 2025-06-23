Barcelona are close to completing the signing of FC Copenhagen winger Roony Bardghji, a source has told ESPN.

Barça sporting director Deco met with the player’s agent on Monday, a source told ESPN, with a €2 million ($2.3m) deal plus incentives close to being agreed.

Bardghji, who was born in Kuwait but is of Swedish nationality, is only 19 years old and missed much of last season due to an ACL injury. He is widely regarded as a promising young player in Europe and had already been linked with Barça.

Before his injury, in the 2023-2024, he scored 11 goals, including one in Copenhagen’s surprising 4-3 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League group stage.

An ESPN source said Barça see Bardghji as a talent for the future, although it remains to be seen whether he would be part of the first team or start playing with Barça ‘B.’