Lyon are handed their runners-up medals, but most players take them straight off. Plenty of disappointed faces among the French side. A heartbreaking end to the season and a heartbreaking potential end to Sonia Bompastor’s time as manager. Share

Here’s a look at that amazing strike from Alexia Putellas… Share

Incredible scenes at San Mamés as Barcelona celebrate in front of thousands of partying fans. What an atmosphere! Share

Full-time: Barcelona 2-0 Lyon It’s over! The curse has been broken! Barcelona have beat Lyon to win the Champions League! The final whistle brings joy for the Barcelona players … Photograph: Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP/Getty Images And despair for Selma Bacha and her Lyon teeammates. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters Share Updated at 14.09 EDT

90+7 min: Batlle breaks forward before setting the ball to Pina on the left. Putellas makes a run into the box, receives the pass from Pina before firing it home! The Barcelona no11 is then booked for taking her shirt off in celebration – but it doesn’t matter! FC Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas celebrates scoring their second goal with Aitana Bonmati and Claudia Pina Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters Joy for the Barca players and fans. Photograph: Jose Breton/AP Share Updated at 14.07 EDT

GOAL! Barcelona 2-0 Lyon (Putellas, 90+6) Game over! Super-sub Putellas strikes for Barcelona to seal the Champions League title! FC Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas scores their second goal. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters Share Updated at 13.59 EDT

90+4 min: Dumornay goes for goal just inside the Barcelona box, but Putellas comes across to make an outstanding tackle! Two minutes to play! Share

90+2 min: Here she is! The captain’s armband is handed over to Alexia Putellas, who replaces Walsh for Barcelona. Cláudia Pina is also on to replace Caldentey. Share

90+1 min: SIX minutes have been added on. Can Barcelona see out this game? Lyon are throwing absolutely everything at the current holders now. Share

87 min: Hansen wins the ball inside her own half, glides past Bacha and looks to go on the attack, but Dumornay tracks back to make a great tackle. Lyon then look to break forward again as the ball is crossed into Hegerberg, but the forward’s effort flies off target. Share

85 min: Barcelona are next to make a change as Esmee Brugts replaces Paralluelo. Time must be ticking very slowly for the Spanish side as we count down the final few minutes. Share

83 min: Coll is fine to play on for now. Meanwhile, Lyon have made two more changes with Vicki Bècho replacing Gilles and Ada Hegerberg on for Van de Donk. Share

81 min: This is hugely concerning for Barcelona, Coll appears to have avoided a head injury, which was the initial concern, but she seems to be suffering with an ankle problem. FC Barcelona’s Catalina Coll and Olympique Lyonnais’ Lindsey Horan down injured after colliding Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters Share Updated at 13.45 EDT

78 min: Batlle goes to ground with a knock, giving Diani a free run into the box. She crosses the ball in and Coll and Horan heavily clash. That did not look good at all. Share

75 min: I’m exhausted just watching Hansen in this game. The Barcelona forward is not slowing down in the slightest! She bursts inside from the right, making a lengthy run into the box. But just as she goes for goal Bacha slides in to make the tackle of the match so far, completely putting her body on the line. What a challenge! Share

72 min: Hansen steps up to take the kick and goes for goal, but her effort is fired straight into the Lyon wall. Share

70 min: Hansen is completely wiped out by Renard on the right. The Lyon captain becomes the first player to be booked this evening. The free kick is sent into the box and Lyon attempt to make the clearance, but the ball falls to Van de Donk who appears to handle it in a dangerous area. Another free kick is given. Share

68 min: This is the first time ever Barcelona have taken the lead against Lyon in the Women’s Champions League. Can they hold onto it? Just over 20 minutes left to play! Share

66 min: Both sides make a change as Rolfö is replaced by Ona Batlle for Barcelona. For Lyon, Amel Majri is on for Cascarino. Share

64 min: Bonmatí carries the ball into the box, avoiding challenges on her way before going for goal. It takes a deflection off Gilles before flying past Endler and into the net! Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati wheels away in celebration … Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters Then celebrates with teammates … Photograph: Alvaro Barrientosrientos/AP And a bit of badge kissing. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters Share Updated at 13.33 EDT

GOAL! Barcelona 1-0 Lyon (Bonmatí, 63) Bonmatí strikes to give Barcelona the lead! The world’s best! Aitana Bonmati fires Barcelona into the lead. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images Share Updated at 13.29 EDT

60 min: Chance for Barcelona as Rolfö makes a run into the box. She crosses the ball into a dangerous area and Paralluelo looks to head it towards goal, but Bacha makes the block before clearing the danger. Share

57 min: Lyon win a free kick in a dangerous area following a foul from Engen on Dumornay. The forward has been brilliant for Lyon this evening, it’s easy to forget that she is only 20-years-old! The ball is sent straight into the box and Gilles goes for goal, but Coll collects with ease. Share

55 min: Barcelona are furious! Walsh looks to send Hansen through on goal from midfield, but referee Rebecca Welch accidentally gets in the way! Of course, play is stopped. Perhaps a huge let-off for Lyon! Share Updated at 13.16 EDT

52 min: Bronze has been another standout player for Barcelona this evening. Her partnership with Hansen on the right has caused numerous problems for Lyon. Joe Pearson has written in to ask: “So Lucy Bronze has won this competition with both teams: three in a row with Lyon, and last year with Barcelona. Does that make her the wildcard here? Or is her presence with Barcelona just another indicator of the power shift in women’s football?” Thoughts, football fans? Share

49 min: Lyon have a corner. The ball is crossed into the box but Coll punches it clear. Van de Donk receives it in midfield and sends another cross into the box. Renard is there and goes for goal with a half-volley, but her effort flies over the bar. Share

46 min: Lyon come straight out of the gates and head towards goal. Dumornay makes her way into the box and looks to square the ball across the six-yard area, but Coll is there to make the save. Share Updated at 13.07 EDT

Kick-off: Barcelona 0-0 Lyon We’re back under way at San Mamés! Share

Caroline Graham Hansen has been the standout player here by far. She is on a one-woman mission to bring the trophy back to Barcelona, causing numerous problems for Lyon on the right. She is absolutely unstoppable today. Olympique Lyonnais’ Selma Bacha in action with FC Barcelona’s Caroline Graham Hansen Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters Share

Half-time: Barcelona 0-0 Lyon It’s all level at the break! Share

45+1 min: Two minutes have been added on. Both sides are still desperately looking for a breakthrough. Share

44 min: Hansen is on the ball again, she cuts into the box and goes for goal, but her effort runs just wide. Share