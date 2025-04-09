Who: Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund

What: UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, leg 1

Where: Olympic Stadium, Barcelona

When: Wednesday at 9pm local (19:00 GMT)

Follow Al Jazeera Sport’s live text and photo commentary stream.

LaLiga leaders Barcelona host Borussia Dortmund at the Olympic Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday. It is the first time the sides have met in the knockout stage of the tournament.

Barcelona, chasing their first Champions League trophy since 2015, are favourites for the opening leg and are unbeaten in 2025.

Borussia Dortmund, who were the Champions League runners-up to Real Madrid last season, is again eyeing a spot in the last four for the second successive year.

Here is all to know before the quarterfinal opener between two of Europe’s most powerful football clubs:

Have Dortmund ever beaten Barcelona in European competition?

No. Barcelona are unbeaten in their five previous meetings against Borussia Dortmund (W3, D2), including a group-stage victory over the German club in this season’s UEFA Champions League on December 11, 2024.

How many games in a row is Barcelona’s 2025 unbeaten streak?

The Catalan giants have not lost in their last 22 games across all competitions.

What happened the last time these sides met?

Barcelona won their UEFA Champions League group match 3-2 away at Dortmund’s BVB Stadion in December in what could best be described as a topsy-turvy encounter.

In a far-from-convincing victory, Barcelona twice gained a lead on the scoreboard, only for forward Serhou Guirassyas to equalise twice for Dortmund.

It took substitute Ferran Torres’s 85th-minute winner to finally separate the sides for good and secure the three points for the Catalans.

Team news: Barcelona

Barcelona are still without key midfielder Dani Olmo for the first leg against Dortmund. There is a possibility he could return for the second leg on April 15.

Centre-back Pau Cubarsi is back with the team after serving a one-game suspension and he is a high probability to start.

Striker Robert Lewandowski will line up against his former team; the Polish star played for Borussia Dortmund from 2010 to 2014, kicking 74 goals in 131 appearances for the club.

Barcelona will again roll out their world-class winger partnership of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal to play behind Lewandowski.

Team news: Dortmund

Dortmund will enter Wednesday’s match without the services of Austrian international midfielder Marcel Sabitzer and defender Nico Schlotterbeck, who are both out with injury.

Versatile defensive midfielder Pascal Gross will also miss the encounter after collecting a second yellow card in the team’s last Champions League fixture in their round of 16 second-leg clash against Lille.

Forward Serhou Guirassy, who is currently equal third in total goals scored in the German Bundesliga, will again look to exploit the Barcelona defence, as he did repeatedly in their Champions League group fixture the last time they met back on December 11.

Possible lineups:

Barcelona possible starting XI (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; de Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Dortmund possible starting XI (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Ryerson, Can, Anton, Bensebaini; Nmecha, Chukwuemeka; Adeyemi, Brandt, Beier; Guirassy

Form guide

Barcelona:

Barcelona results in their last five matches (across all competitions):

D-W-W-W-W (most recent result first)

Dortmund:

Dortmund results in their last five matches (across all competitions):

W-W-L-W-L (most recent result first)

What the managers had to say

Hans Flick, Barcelona: “Dortmund are a very stable team and they play very attacking football. But we have been playing well at home and away in the Champions League. Niko [Kovac] will be able to field a good lineup [regardless of their injury situation]. They are strong defensively and I wish all the best to their injured players. They have very good players, and it is a shame [about their injuries], but they have enough players to cover their absences.”

Niko Kovac, Dortmund: “We [Flick and I] know each other well and appreciate each other as people. We also know how we view each other’s football. We’re aware of the quality of Barcelona’s forwards, and we’ll have to defend well. We want to take advantage of their weaknesses, and we come here to try to win the game. I think Barca are favourites tomorrow, but Dortmund played in last season’s final. Anything is possible here. We’re a bit of an underdog, but that doesn’t necessarily work in Barcelona’s favour.”