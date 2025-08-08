Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen took to social media on Friday to defend himself after Barcelona started disciplinary proceedings that could allow them to terminate his contract.

“In recent weeks, many things have been said about me – some of them entirely unfounded,” he wrote on Instagram. “Therefore, I feel it is necessary to express my version of events respectfully, yet clearly.”

The club started disciplinary action on Tuesday and stripped the German of the club captaincy on Thursday.

The dispute centres on the German’s fitness after he underwent back surgery at the end of July.

Local media reported earlier in the week that the 33-year-old had refused to cooperate and release his medical details, so the club tried to have him classified by La Liga as a long-term injury, which would allow Barcelona to deduct part of his pay from their official wage bill.

“I am fully willing to collaborate with the club’s management to resolve this matter and to provide the requested authorisation,” ter Stegen wrote.

With the new La Liga season approaching, Barcelona are again struggling to satisfy Spanish financial fair play rules. If they cannot, they may not be able to register new players.

Ter Stegen said if the club was in a financial bind, it should not blame his back problems.

“I would also like to clarify that all of the club’s signings and contract renewals were completed prior to my surgery,” he wrote.

“The decision to undergo surgery was fully approved by the club, and always with the intention of prioritising my health and long-term sporting career which of course are fully aligned with those of FCB to have myself available on the pitch as soon as possible to keep winning trophies.”

He added that his new surgery should not interfere with the “registration of other colleagues whom I greatly respect and look forward to share locker room with for many seasons”.

“My commitment to these colours remains absolute.”

Ter Stegen’s place is under threat from one of the summer signings, 24-year-old Joan Garcia, as well as 35-year-old Wojciech Szczesny, the Polish veteran who has been rewarded with a contract extension for taking over during last season’s La Liga title-winning campaign.

If the club pursues its disciplinary action, ter Stegen, the last remaining member of Luis Enrique’s 2015 European champion team, could face heavy penalties under La Liga regulations, including the termination of his contract.

Lewandowski hit by more hamstring problems

Robert Lewandowski, meanwhile, will miss Barcelona’s friendly match on Sunday because of a hamstring problem, the Catalan club said Friday.

Barcelona will host Italian club Como in the traditional curtain-raising Joan Gamper Trophy game before its La Liga campaign starts on August 16, against Mallorca.

“The striker is unavailable for Sunday’s game and his recovery will determine his return,” the team said in a statement.

Lewandowski scored 42 goals total in 52 appearances last season to help Barcelona win the La Liga title. His 27 league goals were second only to Kylian Mbappe’s 31.

The 36-year-old Poland international is beginning his fourth season at Barcelona.

Hansi given the flick by UEFA

There was also bad news on Friday for Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and his assistant Marcus Sorg. The pair have been fined 20,000 euros ($23,320) each and banned for one match in UEFA club competitions for misconduct, the European football governing body’s disciplinary committee said.

Flick had been furious at several refereeing decisions in his side’s 4-3 semifinal loss to Inter Milan in May that stopped them from reaching their first Champions League final in a decade.

The sanctions will take immediate effect, ruling both men out of the dugout for the start of this season’s Champions League.

In a separate decision, UEFA fined Barcelona forwards Lamine Yamal and Lewandowski 5,000 euros ($5,820) each for failing to comply with instructions from an antidoping officer and not immediately reporting to a control post at the same game.

Barcelona were also fined 5,250 euros ($6,111) over fans throwing objects and 2,500 euros ($2,910) for lighting fireworks during the match. Inter were fined 22,000 euros ($25,608) for their supporters’ blocking public passageways and another 11,500 euros ($13,386) for lighting fireworks.