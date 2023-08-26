BARGAIN hunters are totally divided, with some left outraged over the new Christmas collection in The Range.

With the festive season four months away, we are slowly starting to see more and more retailers stocking magical goodies and decorations, ready for December.

Recently we saw B&M shoppers scramble to get their hands on reduced Christmas pyjamas and Costco fans go wild for the new Disney Christmas decorations.

Not only this, but M&S have dropped their Percy Pig festive line, whilst Paris Fury admitted her kids are already watching Christmas movies.

But now, Facebook users have been left totally divided after spotting the new Christmas collection in The Range – so what do you think about it?

Joanna Maree Woollard took to social media to show off the chain’s new Christmas items, with an aisle full of tree decorations, baubles, elves, Santas and more.

Posting on Facebook, on Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, a private group with a staggering 2.3 million members, the savvy shopper said: “In The Range locally to me they were putting out all the Christmas decorations today.”

Joanna shared her post just 13 hours ago, but it has quickly caused a stir online and left many open-mouthed, as it has already amassed 172 likes and 105 comments.

Many Facebook users were appalled that The Range was stocking Christmas items in August and many hailed it as “too early.”

One person said: “TOO EARLY.”

Another added: “Nooooooooo!!!!”

A third commented: “Xmas is in December for goodness sake.”

Another angry user agreed: “Ridiculously early!!”

Whilst someone else chimed in: “Sad really, doesn’t even feel like Christmas since it seems to start in August nearly half a year, just shows it’s all about money now.”

However, not everyone was as downbeat about the festive displays.

One user penned: “I know most are saying it’s too early. But if you are on a very tight income, buying something a month doesn’t put pressure on you come December. Love seeing the displays.”

A second wrote: “Need to go.”

Whilst another tagged a family member and claimed: “Now’s the time.”

At the same time, one shopper tagged a friend and noted: “Think we need a trip.”

