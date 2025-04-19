



TORONTO – Addison Barger’s rocket right arm added an electrifying element to all the fervour at Rogers Centre on Good Friday. The Toronto Blue Jays right-fielder checked in for three assists in the home side’s 3-1 win against the Seattle Mariners before 40,263 in the series opener. “What a cannon,” Toronto manager John Schneider yelled as he walked by reporters who were interviewing the hero of the home team’s victory. Barger’s three outfield assists matched a club record set by Steve Bowling against the Oakland Athletics on Aug. 27, 1977, and equalled by Rick Bosetti against the Detroit Tigers on May 28, 1979. Barger threw out Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh’s attempt at a double in the fourth inning. Two batters later, Barger’s relayed toss caught Randy Arozarena in a run down between third and home. Story continues below advertisement The Blue Jays right-fielder then threw out former Blue Jay Rowdy Tellez’s attempt to advance on a fly ball in the fifth inning for a double play that quelled a Mariners rally. Related Videos 1:41

“He’s got a good arm,” Schneider said. “We know that. There was the play on Cal, and then the relay play. I think most people throw to second there. That’s a huge play. We had four outs on the bases.”

Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk caught Julio Rodriguez on his steal attempt at second base in the eighth inning.

Barger recorded throws of 159 kilometres per hour, 154.5 km/h and 150.6 km/h on his three assists. The 159 fireball that nailed the slow-footed Tellez at third base was the fastest throw from the outfield in Major League Baseball this season.

“I didn’t think there’s any chance he was gonna try to tag up on that,” Barger said. “I was just going to catch the ball. I looked up and saw he was going. I was like, ‘Oh, all right.’”

The 25-year-old Barger reported he threw from the outfield at 161 km/h in spring training earlier this year, and was clocked at 172 km/h during an off-season workout.

“I grew up working on it a lot,” Barger said. “It’s something that was emphasized at a young age. My dad always said you should probably have a good arm. So something I worked on a lot going way, way back.”

His arm strength made him an effective pitcher at C. Leon King High School in Tampa, Fla., before outfield and third base became his positions as a professional.

“It makes you feel great to help in any way you can to help the team win,” said Barger, who was called up from triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday. “In this case, guys trying to take an extra base and taking that away from them is really helpful.”

Blue Jays starter Bowden Francis (2-2) was thankful for his defensive-minded outfielder.

“I get the arm strength,” Francis said. “But the precision, too. It’s pretty sick.”

Barger’s precision also added to the enthusiastic atmosphere inside Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays gave away team bomber jackets to the first 15,000 who entered the Dome on Friday. This had fans lining up blocks away three hours before the doors opened.

“We should give out bomber jackets every game,” Schneider said. “That was fun. That was a cool Friday night win for us, for sure.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2025.