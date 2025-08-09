A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a home in Barrie, Ont., exploded and went up in flames.

The homes on either side were also damaged during the emergency on Saturday morning.

Barrie Fire And Emergency Service responded around 11:42 a.m. to reports of an explosion near Marshall Street and Little Avenue in the Allendale subdivision, and arrived to find an active fire.

Crews arrived to find a man outside the house, and he was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The initial home was leveled by the blast and fire, and the surrounding homes were also affected. The extent of that damage is not yet known.

Six fire trucks responded to the large scene, and the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) was called in to investigate. The cause of the blast is still under investigation.

Barrie is about 90 km north of Toronto.